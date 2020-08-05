'Love At Sea' Cast: Take A Look At Who Plays Olivia And Tony In The Movie

Love at Sea is a 2018 film by Hallmark which is directed by Mel Damski. The film bears the typical Hallmark characteristics of being romantic and fairytale-like. The movie follows the life of event planner Olivia who gets an opportunity to host an ultra-luxurious event on a Caribbean cruise. Here Olivia bumps into Tony, who will be her romantic lead. Olivia and Tony now need to run the whole operation smoothly and without any difficulties. Let's take a look at the cast of this surreal Hallmark movie:

Leading Cast

Alexa PenaVega as Olivia Grayham

Alexa PenaVega plays the role of Olivia Grayham. Her character is an event planner and she makes sure everything runs smoothly in her operations. Olivia also finds Tony very Interesting on the cruise and the two now need to run operations smoothly on the cruise. In real life, Alexa PenaVega is Carlos PenaVega's wife.

Carlos PenaVega as Tony Rieves

Carlos PenaVega plays the role of Tony Rieves in the film. He is up and running to be the next Cruise Director of the Caribbean cruise. He then bumps into Olivia whom he finds fascinating. Tony starts liking her in the movie but must focus his attention on running operations smoothly.

Supporting Cast

William R. Moses as Wes Jameson

William R. Moses plays the role of Wes Jameson in the film. William R. Moses is a famous American actor known for playing Cole Gioberti in the 1980s prime-time soap opera Falcon Crest for six seasons. He is a supporting cast member in the film.

Audrey Landers as Maeve Grayham

Audrey Landers plays the role of Maeve Grayham in the movie. She is a famous actor and singer and is seen in many films. Her most well-known role is in the television series Dallas.

Melissa Carcache as Alexandra Urbinati

Melissa Carcache plays the role of Alexandra Urbinati in the movie. Alexandra is Olivia's best friend and also is a cooking and wellness star. She has complete faith in her friend in the film.

Edward Finlay as Miles Webster

Edward Finlay plays the role of Miles Webster in the film. Edward Finlay is a Cuban native and a very well-known actor.

Meghan Colleen Moroney as Paula Anderson

Meghan Colleen Moroney plays the role of Paula Anderson in the movie. She is also a very well-known American actor famous for her work in TV and movies.

Promo Pic Credit: Alexa PenaVega's Instagram

