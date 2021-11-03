'Love Hard': Nina Dobrev Shares BTS Pics From Upcoming Rom-com Ahead Of Its Release

Fast and Furious star Nina Dobrev is all set to make her appearance on the online streaming giant, Netflix's forthcoming romance comedy-drama titled Love Hard. The actor has now taken to her official Instagram handle and dropped a pair of quirky pictures with her co-stars, Darren Barnet and Jimmy O Yang. Helmed by Hernán Jiménez, the film sees Nina playing the role of Natalie. Scroll down to check the latest BTS snaps from the sets of Love Hard.

Nina Dobrev poses with her costars on the sets of Love Hard

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Nina Dobrev dropped a pair of snaps featuring herself and Love Hard co-stars. In the snaps, Nina can be seen donning a black shiny top, while Darren wore a white t-shirt which he paired with a brown jacket. Jimmy sported a white t-shirt and a faded blue jacket. The first snap shows the trio flashing their bright smiles, while the second one shows them making quirky faces. As for the caption, the actor wrote, "expectation vs. reality '#LOVEHARD' countdown… 3 days! Only on @netflix."

More on Netflix's upcoming rom-com 'Love Hard'

Helmed by Hernán Jiménez, Darren and Jimmy are seen in pivotal roles while Nina is seen in the lead role. The film revolves around a young girl, who, in order to meet her online crush, travels all the way to his hometown on Christmas, but ends up getting catfished. Nina's character Natalie is a hopelessly romantic soul who finds herself unlucky in love till she matches with the 'apparently' handsome guy Tag. She further decides to travel across the country to meet her ideal match, only to realize that she has been catfished by Tag's friend Josh.

Bankrolled by Wonderland Sound and Vision, the film sees Danny Mackey and Rebecca Ewing have written their screenplay. Apart from the leading cast, it also stars Harry Shum Jr., James Saito, Mikaela Hoover, Heather McMahan, Lochlyn Munro, Rebecca Staab, and Takayo Fischer. The film has been extensively shot in Vancouver, Canada.

The film will premiere on the streamer on November 5. The first look of the film was unveiled by the star on her Instagram on October 6. Captioning it, she wrote,"#LOVEHARD COMES OUT ON @NETFLIX ON NOVEMBER 5TH‼️ I CAN'T WAIT FOR YOU TO SEE THE FILM [here’s your exclusive first look]."

(Image: Instagram/@nina)