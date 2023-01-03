Lucien Laviscount, Emily In Paris' Alfie, To Succeed Daniel Craig As James Bond: Report

Lucien Leon Laviscount, famously known for playing Emily's love interest Alfie in the hit TV series 'Emily in Paris' starring Lily Collins, could reportedly be replacing Daniel Craig in the ‘James Bond’ franchise.

While Laviscount joined the show as Emily Cooper's boyfriend in season 2, he has quickly become a fan-favourite character. The actor was also seen in season 3 of 'Emily in Paris', which premiered recently and is currently one of the top trending shows streaming online.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the 30-year-old British actor is said to be the perfect age to play ‘007’ in the hit film series as per the makers. Previously, producer Barbara Broccoli said that she wants the next ‘James Bond’ actor to play the British secret agent for the next 15 years.

Daniel Craig last played the iconic character in the 2021 movie 'No Time To Die'. He has starred in five films of the 'James Bond' franchise starting with Casino Royale in 2006.

The report said that the only hurdle to Laviscount's casting could be his appearance on the reality show 'Celebrity Big Brother in 2011', where he came in fifth place.

“Lucien ticks all of the boxes” for being the next James Bond

"Lucien ticks all of the boxes. He is a super-talented actor, is extremely handsome and in the past 18 months has won lots of new fans since he joined Emily In Paris. Bond bosses are already saying how you can see him in the 007 tuxedo, how dapper and fitting to the role he will look," a source told the website.

"But, there is a sticking point, and that is Big Brother. Lucien appeared on the show at a time when his acting career was not as high-profile as it is now, but he was very popular then and has a fan base now which stretches generations. That is a dream for Barbara who is very taken with him," the source added.

Other than 'Emily in Paris,' Lucien Leon Laviscount has also been part of 'The Bye Bye Man' (2017) and 'Trust' (2021).