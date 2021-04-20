'Lucifer' Actor Tom Ellis, Wife Meaghan Receive Suspicious Package, Couple Files Complaint

Actors often receive gifts and mementoes from their fans as a gesture of admiration but sometimes the gifts are creepy enough to scare the stars. Recently, Lucifer star Tom Ellis and his screenwriter wife Meaghan Oppenheimer found themselves on the receiving end of this scare. An unusual glitter package was left at the couple’s Los Angeles home last month.

Tom Ellis' latest news

According to a report by TMZ, Tom Ellis and Meaghan Oppenheimer reported the suspicious package to the police and have a filed a report as well. What crept them more was that the package was addressed to Meaghan. LAPD's Threat Management Unit is working on tracing the package and catching hold of the sender. A source close to the entertainment portal also told them that the officials have found the lead on the case.

Tom Ellis and Meaghan Oppenheimer

The couple married in June 2019 after four years of dating. He was previously married to the English actor Tamzin Outhwaite. He co-parents two daughters Florence and Marnie with Tamzin. He is also has a daughter, Nora with his former girlfriend Estelle Morgan.

Tom Ellis in Lucifer

The 42-years-old actor plays the role of Lucifer Morningstar in the fantasy drama series Lucifer. The show is based on a DC character and is created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg. The plot of the show revolves around the Devil who abandons Hell after he gets bored of keeping a watch on all the people sent there. He comes to Los Angeles where he runs his own club, drives fancy cars and wears expensive suits. He falls in love with an LAPD detective Chloe Decker. Later ahead, he also reveals his true self to her. Tom also played the role of Michael, Lucifer’s twin brother for a couple of episodes in the show. Interestingly, the show takes infers the Bible and showcases several incidents chronicled in it with a modern twist. The show is currently filming its sixth and final season which will soon air on Netflix.

Tom took to his Instagram to bid farewell to the show. He shared a picture of a lighter that marked the starting and end of Lucifer. In the caption, he wrote, "Today is the day. 6 years ago I started a journey with the most amazing group of people and today we say a fond farewell to each other. Thank you to every single crew member who has helped bring the story of #Lucifer to life. What a ride".

Image courtesy- @moppyoppenheimer Instagram