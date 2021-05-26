Last Updated:

Madagascar Quiz Based On Plot And Characters To Help You Relive Cult-classic Animation

Madagascar quiz based on the evergreen plot and iconic characters of the film which are sure to leave you nostalgic.

Madagascar

Madagascar is an iconic animated film that hit the theatres in the year 2005. The film is loved for its hilarious dialogues which are considered iconic even today. If you are a fan of the film, you are sure to remember the unique animal characters from the movie which leave a deep impact on the minds of the viewers. To celebrate 16 years of Madagascar, here is a fun quiz that will help you relive the classic animated film.

Madagascar quiz based on plot and characters

1.       Who was partially stuck in a box when they landed in Madagascar

  • Melman
  • Marty
  • Alex 
  • Rico

2.       “Alright boys, fun’s over”, who said this?

  • Marty
  • Skipper
  • Gloria
  • Julien

3.       Where does Marty celebrate his birthday?

  • New York Zoo
  • Central Park Zoo
  • Circus Zoo
  • Modern Zoo

4.       What was better than steak according to Alex?

  • Pork
  • Sushi
  • Veggies
  • Pigeon

5.       Who read the Kenya related notice for the penguins?

  • Brad
  • Julien
  • Marty
  • Phil

6.       How did Rico open a tricky lock?

  • Stone Key
  • Without a key
  • Ice key
  • Diamond key

7.       Who says, “Just smile and wave, boys”?

  • Rico the Penguin
  • Skipper the Penguin
  • Kowalski the Penguin
  • None of the above

8.       Alex digs through the beech to save which character?

  • Marty
  • Gloria
  • Melman
  • Rico

9.       Why does Julien the Lemur look for someone to sacrifice?

  • For fire
  • To combat heat
  • For food
  • For water

10.   “I love laughing”, who said this?

  • King Julien Lemur
  • Alex
  • Stevie
  • Marty

11.   Who breaks cargo in the beach scene?

  • Alex
  • Gloria
  • A random man
  • Skipper

12.   Who was given the charge when King Julien left? 

  • Gloria
  • Skipper 
  • Stevie
  • Adam

13.   Which famous personality dubbed for Melman?

  • Chis Rock
  • Matt LeBlanc
  • David Schwimmer
  • Ben Affleck

14.   What did the penguins use as a shovel?

  • Plastic spoons
  • Small shovels
  • Coconut shells
  • Forks

15.   “Whatever happened to the separation of the classes”, who has this dialogue in Madagascar?

  • Stevie
  • Marty
  • Adam
  • King Julien

Answer Key

1.       Melman

Melman the giraffe had his long head stuck in a cargo box when the main characters were washed ashore. Alex tries his best to get Melman out, only to fail miserably.

2.       Gloria

This was Gloria’s first line when she meets Alex and Melman at the shore. Her natural sass and style give the dialogue a special effect.

3.       Central Park Zoo

Marty the Zebra celebrates his tenth birthday at the Central Park Zoo. This is also the opening sequence of the film Madagascar.

4.       Sushi

Alex is offered a plate full of Sushi by Skipper the Penguin when they learn that the Lion is starving for food. He loves the dish and also states that it is better than steak.

5.       Phil

Phil reads the ‘Kenya’ notice outside the cage where the Penguins have been locked up. He conveys his message through sign language which is further translated by his friend, helping the penguins escape.

6.       Ice key

As the Penguins try to escape the cage, Rico makes a key out of an ice piece which he spits out from his mouth. The penguins tactfully escape the ship, right after.

7.       Skipper the Penguin

This is one of the most famous dialogues from the film Madagascar. These words were said by Skipper the Penguin while he asks his team to keep calm and act normal.

8.       Melman

When Melman is stuck in the cargo, Alex tries everything to get him out. He even digs through the sand as the cargo falls on his head in one of the scenes.

9.       For water

King Julien XIII does not shy away from lying to his people regarding the water crisis. He states that a sacrifice to the water Gods could fix things which is not the case, in reality.

10.   King Julien

King Julien says this when he is chilling with a few Lemurs at the first-class lounge. He watches a comedy movie while enjoying his meal and drinks, making him realize that he loves to laugh.

11.   Gloria

Gloria accidentally breaks the cargo box which traps Melman. It also saved the giraffe from a lot of inconveniences as Alex comes up with a few unsafe, quirky ways to deal with the situation.

12.   Stevie

When King Julien decides to leave with Alex and Co., he leaves Stevie in charge, just for the sake of it. He makes it clear that the well-being of his people is the last thing on his list.

13.   David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer was one of the famous personalities on the dubbing panel of the film. He leant his voice for the character Melman, which goes down as one of the most iconic characters of the film.

14.   Plastic spoons

As the Penguins try to escape a fountain amidst a crowd, they are seen using plastic spoons as shovels, to dig through the ground. Skipper also asks them to collect a few popsicle sticks as they can be handy as well.

15.   King Julien XIII

The King says this dialogue when he tries to send Melman out of the first-class lounge. It shows his snobbish attitude which is given a hilarious twist through his unique tone.

