Madagascar Quiz Based On Plot And Characters To Help You Relive Cult-classic Animation

IMAGE: PEACOCK KINDS YOUTUBE
Madagascar is an iconic animated film that hit the theatres in the year 2005. The film is loved for its hilarious dialogues which are considered iconic even today. If you are a fan of the film, you are sure to remember the unique animal characters from the movie which leave a deep impact on the minds of the viewers. To celebrate 16 years of Madagascar, here is a fun quiz that will help you relive the classic animated film.
Melman the giraffe had his long head stuck in a cargo box when the main characters were washed ashore. Alex tries his best to get Melman out, only to fail miserably.
This was Gloria’s first line when she meets Alex and Melman at the shore. Her natural sass and style give the dialogue a special effect.
Marty the Zebra celebrates his tenth birthday at the Central Park Zoo. This is also the opening sequence of the film Madagascar.
Alex is offered a plate full of Sushi by Skipper the Penguin when they learn that the Lion is starving for food. He loves the dish and also states that it is better than steak.
Phil reads the ‘Kenya’ notice outside the cage where the Penguins have been locked up. He conveys his message through sign language which is further translated by his friend, helping the penguins escape.
As the Penguins try to escape the cage, Rico makes a key out of an ice piece which he spits out from his mouth. The penguins tactfully escape the ship, right after.
This is one of the most famous dialogues from the film Madagascar. These words were said by Skipper the Penguin while he asks his team to keep calm and act normal.
When Melman is stuck in the cargo, Alex tries everything to get him out. He even digs through the sand as the cargo falls on his head in one of the scenes.
King Julien XIII does not shy away from lying to his people regarding the water crisis. He states that a sacrifice to the water Gods could fix things which is not the case, in reality.
King Julien says this when he is chilling with a few Lemurs at the first-class lounge. He watches a comedy movie while enjoying his meal and drinks, making him realize that he loves to laugh.
Gloria accidentally breaks the cargo box which traps Melman. It also saved the giraffe from a lot of inconveniences as Alex comes up with a few unsafe, quirky ways to deal with the situation.
When King Julien decides to leave with Alex and Co., he leaves Stevie in charge, just for the sake of it. He makes it clear that the well-being of his people is the last thing on his list.
David Schwimmer was one of the famous personalities on the dubbing panel of the film. He leant his voice for the character Melman, which goes down as one of the most iconic characters of the film.
As the Penguins try to escape a fountain amidst a crowd, they are seen using plastic spoons as shovels, to dig through the ground. Skipper also asks them to collect a few popsicle sticks as they can be handy as well.
The King says this dialogue when he tries to send Melman out of the first-class lounge. It shows his snobbish attitude which is given a hilarious twist through his unique tone.
