Madonna Biopic Featuring Julia Garner Shelved As Singer Embarks On World Tour

The highly-anticipated biopic on Madonna, which was supposed to feature Julia Garner as the pop star has been shelved. As per the reports, the biopic has been scrapped because the singer is embarking on a world tour. It is being said that the film is no longer in development and can be picked again after Madonna's world tour is over.

Reportedly, Madonna, as of now, wants to focus entirely on her tour. This is why she has stepped in with the decision to put the biopic on hold.

Background

It needs to be noted that the announcement of the film being in process was first done in 2020. Madonna was believed to direct and co-write the biopic along with Diablo Cody. Cody, however, was replaced by Erin Cressida Wilson last year.

While there were many actors in the race to play the protagonist including Garner, Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie, Odessa Young, Bebe Rehxa, Sky Ferreira and Emma Laird. The race ended with Julia Garner being the final choice for the role.

Those who were in the race also had to attend a singing and dancing boot camp. These choreography sessions used to continue for around 11 hours with Madonna and her choreographer. Madonna had then said that "a bunch of people have tried to write movies about me, but they’re always men.”

While some fans might be disappointed, others are excited about her upcoming ‘The Celebration Tour’.

Madonna's Celebration Tour

The legendary musician recently announced that ‘The Celebration Tour’ will start on July 15. It will include some special guests, and "the best moments of her successful career will be highlighted".

While announcing her tour, Madonna said, “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for. The Celebration Tour’ will “be highlighting her unmatched catalogue of music from the past 40-plus years.”

Madonna, as of June of last year, was at No. 47 on the list of the richest self-made women in America. According to Forbes, she’s estimated to earn a whopping $1.2 billion through such tours in her lifetime.