Madonna Plans To 'breathe In COVID-19 Air' After Testing Positive For Antibodies

American singer, songwriter Madonna, in a recent Instagram post revealed that she tested positive for Coronavirus antibodies. She said that she plans to take a long drive and ‘breathe in the COVID-19 air’. The 61-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to post a video that she called 'Quarantine Diaries No. 14', where she claimed that she took a test ‘the other day’ and found that she has Covid antibodies and now plans to go for a long drive in a car and breathe in COVID-19 air.

‘I have COVID-19 antibodies’

Madonna in the video can be heard saying, “Took a test the other day and I found out that I have the antibodies”.

She added, “So tomorrow I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car, and I’m gonna roll down the window and I’m gonna breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining.”

According to reports, antibody tests check antibodies in the blood to see if the person was previously exposed to the virus. The test can potentially determine whether or not a person has been exposed to the deadly virus. However, testing positive for antibodies doe not necessarily mean that a person is completely immune to COVID-19 as there have also been reports to inaccurate antibody tests.

