The 2022 edition of the Oscars is all set to take place on March 27, 2022. Fans are definitely excited to witness all the performances to be held at the award ceremony. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes will make the star-studded night even more memorable by adding their charm to the event. The ceremony was live-streamed online on Oscars.com and their official YouTube channel.

Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter is up for three awards at Oscars 2022

Hollywood actor and filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut The Lost Daughter is up for three awards this Sunday at the 94th Academy Awards, namely Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress. While speaking to the People magazine, Maggie opened up about how grateful she is for the film's success. She said that she is forever grateful for the film's critical reception, adding, "but even more so for the experiences and connections she's forged with other filmmakers and fellow nominees".

Maggie continued that her favourite part of the whole (awards season experience) has been meeting people whose films she loves, hearing from people who have way more experience than she does, how they're thinking about the film, what they're working on, how they work. She said, "It's really been cool; I'm being included in that community". The star even spoke about her new and cherished connection with 'Zola' writer/director Janicza Bravo, stating, "I think a conscious effort is being made in our industry to make more space for us. As a united group, we are very powerful."

Feeling more grounded than anxious: Maggie Gyllenhaal

During the talks, Bravo also said that he had to pave his own way in an industry that had not made room for him. He added, "I had been raised to think in terms of scarcity and now I know there's more land to be had." Gyllenhaal, who is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars on Sunday, said that she is feeling more grounded than anxious about who will win the award.

More on The Lost Daughter

Written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter is a 2021 psychological drama film, based on the 2006 novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante. The film stars Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Dagmara Domińczyk, Jack Farthing, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Peter Sarsgaard, and Ed Harris.

