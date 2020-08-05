'Man On Fire' Ending Explained: Does Peeta & Creasy Reunite In The End?

Released on April 23, 2004, Man on Fire is an action-thriller based on a 1980 novel of the same name. This novel is written by A.J.Quinnell. The movie stars Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning in lead roles. The story is based in Mexico City where a former CIA operative swears vengeance on those who committed an unspeakable act against the family he was hired to protect.

The supporting cast includes Christopher Walken, Radha Mitchell, Giancarlo Giannini, Marc Anthony, Rachel Ticotin and Mickey Rourke. Despite mixed reviews, the film was a box office success. Here's the Man on Fire ending explained.

Man on Fire Ending explained

The film revolves around John Creasy who is a former Recon Marine and assassin who comes to Mexico to visit his old friend. Creasy is hired as a bodyguard for a wealthy automaker’s daughter, Peeta. The story revolves around Peeta and Creasy having a beautiful relationship and how the duo shares a great bond until a tragedy tears them apart.

Was John Creasy real?

Yes, John Creasy was a real character who was a Former CIA operative and assassin. Creasy came to Mexico City to meet his brother-in-arms, Paul Rayburn. While in Mexico, Creasy tries to kill himself, however, the bullet doesn't fire and he ends up considering it a second chance. He feels depressed but his bond with Peeta given him a renewed sense of purpose in his life.

Also Read| Basic Instinct ending explained: Was Catherine Tramell the main killer in Basic Instinct?

Does Creasy die at the end of Man on Fire?

In the ending scene of Man on fire, Creasy finds the main man who executed the kidnapping of Peeta, he tries to kill him but Daniel informs him that Peeta is alive. Creasy is offered a trade by Daniel that he would give Peeta back if Creasy and his brother surrender to Daniel's men. Creasy agrees and meets Daniel’s men on the bridge. For the last time, Creasy meets Peeta and says goodbye and assures her that he loves her. Creasy surrenders himself to Daniel’s men but succumbs to his wounds while in transit. Creasy dies on the drive back before he can meet Daniel.

Also Read| The Umbrella Academy season 2 ending explained; read on to understand the cliffhanger end

Does Peeta die in Man on Fire?

Creasy trades himself and his brother in exchange for Peeta. So, Daniel’s men leave Peeta on the foot of the bridge where she meets Creasy. Peeta says goodbye to Creasy and runs back to her mother who is sitting in the car on the other side of the bridge. Peeta and her mother drive away while Creasy gets killed. Daniel, on the other hand also dies in the Man on Fire as the AFI agent Manzanno kills him in his own house, officially stating that he died during the course of the arrest.

Also Read| 'Gone Girl' ending explained: How did Amy get pregnant with Nick's child?

Also Read| 'No Country For Old Men' ending explained: What are Ed Tom Bell's dreams about?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.