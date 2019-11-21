The Mandalorian Release Schedule: Everything You Need To Know

The Mandalorian is one of the most popular shows to be on Disney’s streaming platform. Since its release, fans have been eager to know when the release of the next episodes will be aired on Disney+. Unlike popular streaming websites, Disney+ releases one episode per week. This has kept fans eagerly waiting to watch how the show unfolds.

The Mandalorian Release Schedule

The Mandalorian has a different schedule, and fans were quick to notice that after its first episode the second episode arrived on November 15, a mere half week after the first episode. However, according to the schedule, it looks like most of The Mandalorian episodes will be aired on Fridays. However, Disney is said to keep altering the release of the episodes in December.

The reason behind its December dates is due to the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The movie is supposed to be released on a Friday and the makers do not intend to clash it with the series. Hence, The Mandalorian’s seventh episode will be aired on December 18.

Here is the full schedule for The Mandalorian:

Episode 1 - Tuesday, November 12

Episode 2 - Friday, November 15

Episode 3 - Friday, November 22

Episode 4 - Friday, November 29

Episode 5 - Friday, December 6

Episode 6 - Friday, December 13

Episode 7 - Wednesday, December 18

Episode 8 - Friday, December 27

