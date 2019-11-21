The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

The Mandalorian Release Schedule: Everything You Need To Know

Hollywood News

The Mandalorian release schedule: The show releases an episode per week and thus fans have been waiting for a schedule. Read on for more details about the show.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
mandalorian release schedule

The Mandalorian is one of the most popular shows to be on Disney’s streaming platform. Since its release, fans have been eager to know when the release of the next episodes will be aired on Disney+. Unlike popular streaming websites, Disney+ releases one episode per week. This has kept fans eagerly waiting to watch how the show unfolds.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) on

The Mandalorian Release Schedule

Also Read | Star Wars: All You Need To Know About The Mandalorian Before Its Launch In India

The Mandalorian has a different schedule, and fans were quick to notice that after its first episode the second episode arrived on November 15, a mere half week after the first episode. However, according to the schedule, it looks like most of The Mandalorian episodes will be aired on Fridays. However, Disney is said to keep altering the release of the episodes in December.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) on

Also Read | Thousands Of Disney Plus Accounts Compromised, Selling On Dark Web: Report

The reason behind its December dates is due to the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The movie is supposed to be released on a Friday and the makers do not intend to clash it with the series. Hence, The Mandalorian’s seventh episode will be aired on December 18.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) on

Also Read | It Was Bittersweet For John Boyega To Leave 'Star Wars' Franchise

Here is the full schedule for The Mandalorian:

  • Episode 1 - Tuesday, November 12
  • Episode 2 - Friday, November 15
  • Episode 3 - Friday, November 22
  • Episode 4 - Friday, November 29
  • Episode 5 - Friday, December 6
  • Episode 6 - Friday, December 13
  • Episode 7 - Wednesday, December 18
  • Episode 8 - Friday, December 27
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) on

Also Read | Disney Plus Video Streaming Service Now Live, To Compete With Netflix

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG