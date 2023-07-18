Margot Robbie Says Unlike Real World, In Barbie Land, Women Run Everything

Actress-producer Margot Robbie has given an insight into what makes Barbie land and said that women Barbies run everything there.

Ask her about what drew her to the film, she said: "Barbie is such a huge and globally recognised brand with so much nostalgic connection for people. Making a Barbie movie was an amazing opportunity, one we thought we could do something really special with if we could approach it in an unexpected, surprising and clever way."

"Like Greta has said, it was also terrifying! We knew it was a lot to take on, as audiences probably have a preconceived notion of how they think and feel about Barbie, whether good or bad. So, that presented a big challenge, but we were up for the challenge."

Delving further and unraveling the world of Barbie, Robbie says: "It's simple: you got a car, you got a house and then you got a Ken and that's the fun of this world, Barbie Land. It's kind of a flipside of the real world where men are in charge. In Barbie Land it’s the opposite, women—Barbies—run everything."

"We can all see each other—all the Barbies own their own Barbie DreamHouses, and when they wake up in the morning, they can wave at each other, totally see each other because there are no walls, and they love it, there is no embarrassment."

"It’s like the Garden of Eden before they felt the need to put clothes on. That's what waking up in Barbie Land is like, except, of course, there are clothes, and they are fabulous!" she said.



Talking about getting into the Barbie mindset and the look, she said: "Getting dressed is part of Barbie's perfect day. Barbie wakes up in her bed, waves at the Barbie next door, she brushes her teeth, has a shower and then goes to her magic wardrobe to get her outfit for the day. She opens the doors and all she needs to do is look at it, give a spin and 'poof' it’s on her body."

"Then when she walks off, her outfit for the next day is sitting in the wardrobe behind her. You’ll notice a lot of Chanel, Barbies like Chanel! I've got some great Chanel outfits in the film that I got to wear. The mentality with Barbie is that she has all the accessories—there’s always a hat or bow and earrings and jewelry."

"The jewelry is big in the way it would be on a doll: big plasticky necklaces and earrings. Hats are never for protection from the sun, they're just another accessory, along with bags and shoes and all of it! It was really fun."

Robbie gives costume designer Jacqueline Durran alot of credit for ensuring everyone aced their looks in Barbie.

"Our costume designer, Jacqueline Durran, was incredible; her approach to the arc of the film is subtle and maybe not something you’ll notice on first watch, but I think if you read this and then watch the film, you’ll see this evolution chronologically through decades of Barbie fashion."

"For example, my Barbie begins in this very controlled, safe existence, so her outfits are controlled, with clean lines, a lot of structure and strong colors. As she evolves through the story, that begins to change in her wardrobe as well, and she becomes softer."

Directed by Greta Gerwig,'Barbie' stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell.

Along with the primary cast, the film also stars Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren.

Presented by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Heyday Films Production, a LuckyChap Entertainment Production, an NB/GG Pictures Production, a Mattel Production, Barbie is set to release in theaters nationwide on July 21.