Margot Robbie Takes A Break From Social Media, Says 'Ciao For Now'

Margot Robbie isn't quite active on social media. The actor puts up posts on her Instagram keeping a gap of months at times. However, she has announced an official break from social media. While Margot has a fan following of millions on Instagram, her followers did not seem to be surprised by the announcement.

Margot Robbie takes some time off social media

Margot Robbie recently took to her Instagram handle to announce her break from social media. She shared a photo of her celebrating the Oscar-winning film Promising Young Woman which her company, LuckyChap Entertainment, produced. In the caption, The Wolf Of Wall Street actor wrote, "Jumping off social media for the time being". She further wrote, "check out @luckychapentertainment if you’re interested in what we’re up to, otherwise ciao for now! 😘".

Several fans came forward to react to Margot Robbie's latest Instagram post. Many of them did not seem surprised due to Margot's inactiveness on the social media platform. A fan wrote, "girl you were already off of social media love u though", while another one wrote, "Bestie you were barely on here, to begin with 💀". A fan expressed his own experience of staying away from social media and wrote, "Do whatever you need to do to take care of yourself Margot. I've kinda tried to stay off social media myself lately." He further expressed how he is waiting for Margot's next movie and wrote, "Really looking forward to seeing the new Suicide Squad movie this August!".

Margot Robbie's upcoming films

Margot Robbie is all set to reprise her role as Harley Quinn in the upcoming DC movie Suicide Squad 2. The film will hit the theatres on August 6, 2021. This sequel of Suicide Squad would mark a change in Harley Quinn as she will not be seen in her t-shirt and shorts. Rather, Harley would now be seen wearing black and red coloured pants in the upcoming film. As per a report by E!, Margot is also set to star in an upcoming film Barbie And Marian. Margot Robbie's movies include Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Harley Quinn: Birds Of Prey, Suicide Squad, Focus, and The Wolf Of Wall Street.

