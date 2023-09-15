Margot Robbie Takes Part In SAG-AFTRA Strike Rally Months After Barbie Release

Margot Robbie has joined the Hollwyood twin strikes of the writers and actors guild. The Barbie headliner was spotted at the SAG-AFTRA rally in West Hollywood on September 13. The actress came out in support of the protestors almost two months after the release of her film.

3 things you need to know

Margot Robbie was last seen in the Greta Gerwig directorial Barbie.

The film has become the biggest movie of the year.

The SAG-AFTRA twin strike came into effect on July 14, 2023.

This Barbie is on strike!

Margot Robbie joined the long list of celebrities who extended their support to the ongoing town strike in Hollywood. The actress caught the attention of the netizens when she took part in the SAG-AFTRA rally on September 13. Photos of the Barbie actor from the rally has been doing rounds on social media. Joining her in the movement, was her Babylon co-star Samara Weaving.

🎬 Solidarity on display! Margot Robbie stands with the SAG-AFTRA strike in Los Angeles, showing her support for the cause and the community. The unity within the industry speaks volumes! ✊ #MargotRobbie #SAGAFTRAstrike #LA pic.twitter.com/TiKshXYOkA — Most.Fan. Social tokens from celebrities (@mostfan_) September 14, 2023

(Margot Robbie at SAG-AFTRA protest rally | Image: Filmy Updates/X)

In the viral photos, Margot can be seen in a solid white t-shirt dress with the official SAG-AFTRA logo and slogan printed in bold. The actress kept her tresses open and donned sunglasses while carrying a banner in her hand. As soon as her photos surfaced online, social media users took to the comments section to quip, “Barbie is finally on STRIKE !”, “That’s Barbie in the real world “ and “This Barbie is on STRIKE!”.

More on SAG-AFTRA twin strikes

The actors and writers strikes have resulted in most Hollywood film and television productions being shut down, from the Gladiator sequel to the live-action Lilo & Stitch. But some independent films and television productions are being granted waivers by the union that will allow them to continue, with Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists actors, amid the strike. It’s a move that the union leadership says is an essential negotiating tactic, but that’s also proved divisive and confusing to many sweating it out on the picket lines while movie stars like Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey continue to work. (with inouts from AP News)