Margot Robbie Teases Fans About 'Birds Of Prey', Says Movie Has A Non-linear Structure

Margot Robbie will be seen respiring her role of the one and only Harley Quinn in her upcoming movie Birds of Prey. The movie will be a story where we will see Harley parting ways from the Joker and joining the superheroes.

She will be seen with Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya. All these DC characters will be in a mission to save a young girl from an evil crime lord named Black Mask who operates in Gotham City.

It is said that the movie will be focused on Harley Quinn’s world. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Margot Robbie opened up about the film and said that the movie has a nonlinear structure. Here is all you should know about it.

Margot Robbie on her film 'Birds of Prey'

While speaking in the interview, Margot said that the makers have worked similarly as her. She also expressed that the makers have brought in a lot of thing from the comics onto the big screen and they have also added a lot of thing from the movies they love.

She expressed that the makers had no sort of formula to make the movie. She added that Trainspotting was one of their favourite films so they broke the movie down scene by scene and minute by minute. Margot also expressed that the movie uses a three-act structure. The actor also added that they looked at a lot of films and questioned themselves by wondering how the makers of those films achieve the feeling of making the chaos look beautiful and how everything felt so satisfying.

This is what made the film have a nonlinear structure, expressed Margot Robbie. She expressed that the movie will jump around and then become linear in the third act. She said that the fans will enjoy the ride. The movie will release on February 7, 2020.

