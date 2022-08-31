Tuesday's episode of Meghan Markle's new podcast 'Archetypes' turned out to be the most talked about one after singer Mariah Carey calls out Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle for being a 'Diva.' Not sure whether the word has both positive and negative connotations, the remark made by the leading songstress, left Markle flustered.

During the recent episode of the podcast, the two successful females sat down to chat about the life they could've lived as the Duchess shared that she personally does not “connect to” the “diva … persona."

Mariah Carey calls out Meghan Markle for being a diva

Soon after the Suits alum's suggestion about her personality, Carey sharply commented, "You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan," she continued, "Don’t act like [you don’t]". The sudden reply made by the When You Beleive singer stopped the Duchess of Sussex for a moment who was perplexed behind the said remarks and asked, "What kind of diva moments did I give you?"

Carey then clarified what she meant by calling out Meghan on her "Diva" moments as she was referring to her "visual[s] and not her personality. The singer clarified that the term “diva” was originally a positive remark that described the “grandeur” of a powerful woman who has a strong voice.

The singer explained, “As things evolved [in] the past, whatever, 20 years, it became, like, a diva means you’re a successful woman, usually, but also … a b***h. It’s not OK for you to be a boss. It’s not OK for you to be a strong woman.”

Later, Meghan took a sigh of relief after the podcast episode and learned that the remarks were not made in a derogatory manner by the singer. “When she said ‘diva,’ she was talking about the way that I dress, the posture, the clothing, the ‘fabulousness’ as she sees it. She meant diva as a compliment, but I heard it as a dig,” the Suits alum clarified. “At that moment, as she explained to me, she meant it as chic, as aspirational. And how one very charged word can mean something different for each of us, it’s mind-blowing to me".

Meanwhile, the first guest to arrive at the recently started podcast Archetypes was American tennis player, Serena Williams. Through the podcast, Meghan discusses labels that aim to limit women's potential with women from entertainment, sports, and other industries.

IMAGE: Instagram/mariahcarey/AP