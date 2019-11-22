Mariah Carey Celebrates 25 Yrs Of Her Holiday Song By Posting A Never-seen-before Video

The American singer Mariah Carey's famous All I Want For Christmas Is You turns 25 this year and to celebrate the anniversary Carey posted footage of the first time she ever performed the song live in 1994. The show took place at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City, at a fundraiser to benefit the Fresh Air Fund and Camp Mariah. In the never-before-seen video, Carey can be seen wearing a black halter, sharp black trousers, a skinny crystal-embellished belt, patent leather pointed-toe boots and a high ponytail.

According to description, “The Queen of Christmas is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her iconic Merry Christmas album this year by releasing a 2-CD Deluxe Anniversary Edition for fans available now. The new deluxe edition includes the original album, plus a bonus disc featuring previously unreleased live tracks from Mariah’s 1994 St. John The Divine Benefit Concert, rare remixes, a brand-new, festive rendition of the Sugar Plum Fairy and additional seasonal tracks.”

The famous holiday song has made more than approximately $60 million in royalties since its release. The American singer has also teamed up with Spotify to mark the anniversary by making an exclusive enhanced album. The Singer earlier this month also posted a 'throwback' video with a caption “a brand new video cuts for All I want for Christmas is you (Unreleased Video Footage)” to celebrate the 25 years of the original song.

Carey opens up about her breakdown

The singer came to light last month as the 49-year-old was in a cover story of an international entertainment magazine for its annual Power of Women in which she claimed that she had an emotional and physical breakdown which her therapist called it a “diva fit”. While discussing women in the music industry she opened up about her breakdown back in 2001. She said that she now spends most of her time with The Fresh Air Funds' Camp and says that her breakdown was ultimately her downfall.

"It was an emotional and physical breakdown, but it wasn't a nervous breakdown, because you don't recover from that really. And even my therapist was like, 'You didn't have a breakdown; you had a diva fit and people couldn't handle it," she added. "These people are here making money off me; why don't they care if nobody's got an umbrella for me, and it's a sunny shoot? And the minute I was like, 'I'm not fine; I need a day off, I need a moment,'" she continued, "Nobody could handle it because they infantilized me from the beginning," speaking in an interview.

