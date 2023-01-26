Marilyn Manson Reaches Sex Abuse Case Settlement With Actress Esme Bianco

Game of Thrones actor Esme Bianco agreed to reach a settlement in a sex abuse case against industrial rocker Marilyn Manson. The actor alleged that Marilyn Manson was responsible for sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. Attorneys for both revealed that a settlement has been reached on Wednesday.

Bianco’s lawyer Jay Ellwanger said in an email, as reported by AP News, that the star is settling the case “in order to move on with her life and career.” Howard King, Manson’s attorney, also confirmed the same, as per the outlet. The attorney had previously stated that the allegations against Manson were “provably false” and “simply never happened”.

Bianco previously stated in a Los Angeles federal court proceeding back in 2021 that Marilyn Manson, legally known as Brian Warner, brought her to California from England under the pretence of casting her in music videos and films that never came to fruition. In doing so, she stated, the rocker violated several human trafficking laws.

Accusations against Manson

The Game of Thrones star alleged in the lawsuit that Manson gave her drugs and alcohol, shocked her, gave her cuts, whipped her, forced her to engage in intercourse with another woman and threatened to break into her room and rape her one night. The court filing made on Tuesday states that a dismissal request will be filed in the course of the next 45 days, and it’s subject to a judge’s approval.

Two other lawsuits against Marilyn Manson which are similar in nature have been dismissed by judges. One of those suits was filed by his former assistant, while another one came from a model, as per the outlet.

The claims against Manson were investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department over the course of 19 months. However, the prosecutors asked for more evidence to ascertain whether Manson should be charged.

Marilyn Manson also sued his former fiancée. Manson accused Evan Rachel Wood of conspiring with another person to make other women come forward with false pretences and allegations. However, the ‘Westworld’ star came forward and claimed that she has never pushed anyone to speak up against Manson.