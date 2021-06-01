Marilyn Monroe's Birth Anniversary: Here Are 10 Unknown Facts About This Hollywood Icon

June 1 marks the 95th birth anniversary of the late Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. She was known for essaying ‘bombshell’ characters in her movies and also as one of the most fashionable actors in the industry. Marilyn’s movies were commercially successful and she was also one of the top-paid actors of that era. On the occasion of Marilyn Monroe's birth anniversary, here are 10 lesser-known facts about her.

10 lesser-known facts about Marilyn Monroe on her birth anniversary

1. Marilyn is not her birth name

As many actors take on a stage name, this late Hollywood star was not christened as Marilyn Monroe. Her birth name was Norma Jeane Baker. According to a report by mentalfloss.com, this name was also not her first choice. She wanted to enter the show business with her birth, Norma Jeane.

2. She was married at 16

Marilyn lived most of her childhood in foster homes. When she was 15, her foster family decided to move to a new place and could not take her with them. They asked their neighbour James Dougherty to marry Marilyn and that’s how her first marriage took place.

3. Her mother was admitted to a psychiatric facility

Marilyn Monroe’s mother Gladys Baker was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was admitted to a psychiatric facility. She put Marilyn in foster care when she was only two weeks old. And when Marilyn shot to fame, she would tell people that she was her daughter. But nobody believed her.

4. Marilyn was the first choice to play the lead role in Breakfast At Tiffany’s

Breakfast At Tiffany’s director Truman Capote had first chosen Marilyn Monroe for the lead role in the movie. But she was advised against taking the role because her acting coach did not deem her fit for the part. Capote was also not happy with Audrey Hepburn being cast instead of Marilyn.

5. Marilyn Monroe did not like to be in front of the camera

Actor Don Murray said that Marilyn was not comfortable in front of the camera. He also said that she would often miss her marks and forget the technicalities as well. Before she took the centre stage, she would get rashes on her body as well.

6. Marilyn Monroe’s file was at the FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation had a file on Marilyn because of her relationship with the popular writer Arthur Miller. She was under the FBI’s radar because of Miller’s communist inclination. She also had requested to visit the Soviet Union in the year 1955.

7. Her house was wire-tapped

Marilyn owned a house in Brentwood which was later brought by Michael Irving and Veronica Hamel. The couple decided to give the house a makeover. It was during this time that discovered a government phone tapping system in her house.

8. Marilyn had a huge collection of books

The late actor had over 400 books in her personal library. She was asked how she picks a book and she replied by saying that she goes to a bookstore and picks a book at turns it at a random paragraph. If she liked the paragraph, she would purchase the book.

9. Marilyn would often forget her lines

Don Murray who shared screen space with Marilyn in the movie Bus Stop said that she would find it difficult to remember her lines. He also said that she could not join to sentences. Several people termed this as unprofessionalism while others noted it to be her nervousness.

10. Frank Sinatra gifted her a dog

American singer Frank Sinatra had gifted Marilyn a Maltese Terrier. Its name was Mafia Honey. After Marilyn passed away, the dog was given shelter by Frank’s secretary.

Image: Still from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes movie

