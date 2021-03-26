Mark Hamill FINALLY Finds "true Blue Food"; Netizens Opine That It's Fake

Mark Hamill took to Twitter in order to share his excitement about finding "true blue food". He did so by responding to a tweet by Tham Khai Meng, who shared pictures of blue-coloured bananas. As per Tham Khai Meng's tweet that one can find below, the bananas that are featured in his tweet taste just like Ice cream. Shortly after the same, netizens took to the comments section of the tweet in order to criticize the use of the photos like the ones used by Tham Khai Meng, which they deem to be digitally doctored. Simultaneously, one can see that the netizens who have done the same have shared pictures of what they deem to be the real Java Blue bananas. Mark Hamill's Twitter exchange with Tham Khai Meng and the comments that it attracted can be found below.

Mark Hamill's Twitter exchange with Tham Khai Meng over Java Blue Bananas:

The response by the Twitterati:

this pic is terrible, it is SO OBVIOUSLY phony, but the rest of it is pretty interesting. some people think they have an appley flavor. i'd like to try one.



(seriously, where did u get this? ðŸ˜‚) pic.twitter.com/691r8TgtQ6 — spootyá´¡á´‡Ê™sâ˜…ðŸ§· (@GlassSpiider) March 24, 2021

This some photoshopped bs for sure haha get @hoaxeye in here for a good laugh — Sighduck (@DiscussKing) March 24, 2021

But, as one Twitter user pointed out, a variant of Blue Java Bananas does come in a shade of blue similar to the ones that the Blue Java Bananas in Tham Khai Meng,'s tweet have on them. He substantiated his claim with a link to a report about the same. It can be found below.

Nah it's the real thing https://t.co/MMo1HRR2OT — Alex Hamer (@AlexRayHamer) March 24, 2021

Mark Hamill movies:

Mark Hamill, who is best known for playing the character of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film series, has also starred in films like Kingsman: The Secret Service, Child's Play, The Big Red One and Village of the Damned, amongst others. His last appearance as his Star Wars character was during the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, where a de-aged Luke Skywalker, along with his famous mechanical companion, R2D2, was seen taking Baby Yoda (Who also goes by the name of Gogru) away to a galaxy far, far away, setting the stage for the Skywalker Saga. Information regarding future Mark Hamill movies will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.