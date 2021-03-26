Mark Hamill FINALLY Finds "true Blue Food"; Netizens Opine That It's Fake

Quick links:
Mark Hamill took to Twitter in order to share his excitement about finding "true blue food". He did so by responding to a tweet by Tham Khai Meng, who shared pictures of blue-coloured bananas. As per Tham Khai Meng's tweet that one can find below, the bananas that are featured in his tweet taste just like Ice cream. Shortly after the same, netizens took to the comments section of the tweet in order to criticize the use of the photos like the ones used by Tham Khai Meng, which they deem to be digitally doctored. Simultaneously, one can see that the netizens who have done the same have shared pictures of what they deem to be the real Java Blue bananas. Mark Hamill's Twitter exchange with Tham Khai Meng and the comments that it attracted can be found below.
How come nobody ever told me to plant Blue Java Bananas? Incredible they taste just like ice cream pic.twitter.com/Aa3zavIU8iMarch 24, 2021
They always have to push the color on these "amazing" nature photos. The normal color is interesting enough, just not good enough for social media. The real shade is too drab to get shared ;) pic.twitter.com/HZ2Yn1CfccMarch 24, 2021
this pic is terrible, it is SO OBVIOUSLY phony, but the rest of it is pretty interesting. some people think they have an appley flavor. i'd like to try one.— spootyá´¡á´‡Ê™sâ˜…ðŸ§· (@GlassSpiider) March 24, 2021
(seriously, where did u get this? ðŸ˜‚) pic.twitter.com/691r8TgtQ6
This some photoshopped bs for sure haha get @hoaxeye in here for a good laugh— Sighduck (@DiscussKing) March 24, 2021
But, as one Twitter user pointed out, a variant of Blue Java Bananas does come in a shade of blue similar to the ones that the Blue Java Bananas in Tham Khai Meng,'s tweet have on them. He substantiated his claim with a link to a report about the same. It can be found below.
Nah it's the real thing https://t.co/MMo1HRR2OT— Alex Hamer (@AlexRayHamer) March 24, 2021
Mark Hamill, who is best known for playing the character of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film series, has also starred in films like Kingsman: The Secret Service, Child's Play, The Big Red One and Village of the Damned, amongst others. His last appearance as his Star Wars character was during the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, where a de-aged Luke Skywalker, along with his famous mechanical companion, R2D2, was seen taking Baby Yoda (Who also goes by the name of Gogru) away to a galaxy far, far away, setting the stage for the Skywalker Saga. Information regarding future Mark Hamill movies will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.