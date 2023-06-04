Mark Hamill Reveals How Michael Keaton's Batman Inspired Him To Voice Joker

Hollywood icon Mark Hamill recently revealed how Michael Keaton’s casting as Batman helped him audition for the role of Joker. Mark Hamill, who is popular as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, voiced the character of Joker in Batman: The Animated Series. Meanwhile, Michael Keaton played Batman in the 1989 and 1992 Tim Burton films.

Hamill recently appeared in an interview with Wired. He recalled the controversy that came with Michael Keaton’s Batman casting but noted how the films were an eventual success. The Star Wars actor said that when he auditioned for the Joker, he was sure that he would not be cast.

“So, when I went in, I thought, ‘You think they’re going to hire Luke Skywalker to play the Joker? The fans will lose their minds!’ said Hamill. “I was so sure that I couldn’t be cast, I was completely relaxed,” concluded the Stars Wars: The Last Jedi actor. Hamill has voiced the character of Joker in DC animated films and series for the last two decades. Notably, Mark Hamill has also played the role of The Trickster in the CW series The Flash. As for Michael Keaton, he will soon be appearing as Batman in the 2023 film, The Flash.

(Mark Hamill has appeared in The Flash CW series, while Michael Keaton will appear in DCU's The Flash as Batman | Image: CW/WB)

Mark Hamill's journey in the DC Universe

Mark Hamill forayed into the DC Universe with the 1990 series The Flash. He played the role of the popular villain, The Trickster, who often tricks The Flash into contentious situations. He was also in several Flash films, including Flash III: Deadly Nightshade.

Mark Hamill as The Trickster alongside John Wesley Snipes' The Flash (Image: WB)

Subsequently, Mark Hamill auditioned for the role in 1992, right around the time that Michael Keaton’s Batman Returns released to box office success. Hamill voiced the character of the Joker, while voice actor Kevin Conroy voiced the caped crusader. He’s been part of several DC movies and shows where he’s voiced Joker, namely Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993), The Batman/Superman Movie (1996), Superman: The Animated Series (1997), and The New Batman Adventures (1997-1999).