Mark Wahlberg Shares A Heart-warming Family Throwback Pic As He Remembers Late Mother

Daddy's Home actor Mark Wahlberg took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, to share a heart-warming picture as he remembers his late mother Alma Wahlberg. The actor penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans went all out to pen sweet and positive messages for the actor.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 49-year-old actor shared a sweet photo of himself seated on the couch next to mom as she rested her hand on his knee. The picture also included the actor's wife, Rhea in the background, and their four children, Ella, Michael, Brendan, and Grace. They are seen striking sweet poses and are all smiles for the camera. Along with the picture, the actor wrote, “miss you grandma”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Mark Wahlberg shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with positive messages. Some of the users sent their condolences, prayers and more to the grieving family, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Prayers up”. Another user wrote, “Sorry for your loss â¤ï¸Sending your family love at this difficult time”. Take a look at the post below.

Alma Wahlberg's death

Alma Wahlberg, the mother of actors Donnie and Mark Wahlberg, died on Sunday, according to the brothers. She was 78 years old at the time. Mark Wahlberg also shared a photo of his mother on Instagram. In the caption, he referred to her as his angel and wrote, 'My angel. May you rest in peace.' Mark, Donnie, and Alma also had their reality TV series named Wahlburgers.

Donnie Wahlberg posted an IGTV video on Instagram in which he compiled several moments from his life that he shared with his mother. In the caption of the IGTV, he also wrote a heartfelt letter to his mother. At the beginning of the caption, Donnie wrote 'For Alma’ and further wrote that he considers himself fortunate to have been brought into the world, raised, educated, and set on his path by an amazing woman. He went on to say that his mother's joy for life, love, and people, combined with her pride, shaped him into the man he is today. He also stated that she was the most loving human being he had ever met and that she was the "epitome of the word grace’. Take a look.

Image Source: Mark Wahlberg Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.