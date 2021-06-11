Maroon 5 Drops Seventh Studio Album 'Jordi', Diehard Fans 'can't Stop Listening To It'

Maroon 5 finally released their seventh studio album, Jordi on Friday, June 11 that includes collaborations with posthumous artists and newcomers as well. The title of the album pays tribute to the band’s late longtime manager Jordan Feldstein who passed away back in the year 2017. While promoting his album on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine spoke of the title of the album. “We thought there was no better tribute than to name the album after our boy," he said. Now upon the release of Jordi, here’s taking a quick look at how netizens have reviewed the album online.

A user said, “I loved the design, the vibe of the album and especially the songs. Congratulations boys, for this spectacular work, you deserve the world and you will get it through your music. Long live the Jordi era!!!”. Another wrote, “#JORDI is an absolute banger. The album is dedicated to @maroon5 late manager, Jordan Feldstein. What a beautiful era of music we're livin in. Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo and a whole new Maroon 5”. A user added, “IT'S PERFECT!!! I REALLY LOVE JORDI!! THANKS, I LOVE YOU GUYS” Check out the Jordi review below:

I loved the design, the vibe of the album and especially the songs. Congratulations boys, for this spectacular work, you deserve the world and you will get it through your music. ❤️🌸

Long live the Jordi era!!! 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸 — Karina || JORDI (@triad222) June 11, 2021

#JORDI is an absolute banger🔥.

The album is dedicated to @maroon5 late manager, Jordan Feldstein. What a beautiful era of music we're livin in.❤️

Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo and a whole new Maroon 5. — 𝒀𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒆𝒔𝒉 𝑽𝒊𝒋𝒂𝒚 𝑹𝒂𝒋𝒚𝒂𝒈𝒖𝒓𝒖 (@yasheshr8_) June 11, 2021

IT'S PERFECT!!! I REALLY LOVE JORDI!! THANKS, I LOVE YOU GUYS 🖤🖤🖤🖤 — ⎊ thayná! JORDI OUT NOW 🌺 (@worldmarooner) June 11, 2021

ON REPEAT! THANKS FOR EXISTING, THANKS FOR THIS! I REALLY LOVE JORDI. 🌺❤️ pic.twitter.com/PjyYtbkMOs — ⎊ thayná! JORDI OUT NOW 🌺 (@worldmarooner) June 11, 2021

WHAT AN ÁLBUM GUYSSSS OMFG #JORDI JORDI OUT NOW — Thalia🌺 (@levinetattoos) June 11, 2021

love it!! can't wait to see y'all in concert eventually — Michelle⁷⟭⟬ 📌 Giveaway (@rephangirl4ever) June 11, 2021

I can’t stop listening to it 🤍Thank you for this amazing album 👏🏻 — Ǝ (@E_a1010) June 11, 2021

Finally!!!! We got brand new album!!!! Extremely happy!!!! Thank you!!!! 🎧🎶🙌🏽 — ToniNiño (@pixar888) June 11, 2021

SUCH A GOOD ALBUM AHHH WORTH THE WAIT 🙌🙌🙌🙌 — TotallyNotNero (@TotallyNotNero) June 11, 2021

Maroon 5 in the past have paid several tributes to Jordan Feldstein including their hit single Memories that released back in 2019. The upcoming album includes the standalone single and their latest single titled, Beautiful Mistakes featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Jordi also pays tribute to the late rapper Juice WRLD in Can’t Leave You Love as well as Nipsey Hussle in Memories (Remix) featuring YG. Maroon 5 also teamed up with upcoming Zimbabwean artist Bantu on "One Light.". Jordi is executive produced by J Kash. Here’s taking a look at Jordi’s tracklist below:

Beautiful Mistakes feat. Megan thee Stallion Lost Echo feat. blackbear Lovesick Remedy feat. Stevie Nicks Seasons One Light feat. Bantu Convince Me Otherwise feat. H.E.R. Nobody’s Love Can't Leave You Alone feat. Juice WRLD Memories Memories (Remix) feat. Nipsey Hussle & YG Button," feat. Anuel AA & Tainy Lifestyle (Jason Derulo feat. Adam Levine

