Maroon 5 Drops Seventh Studio Album 'Jordi', Diehard Fans 'can't Stop Listening To It'

Maroon 5 finally released their seventh studio album, Jordi on Friday, June 11 that includes collaborations with posthumous artists. Here's its review.

Maroon 5 finally released their seventh studio album, Jordi on Friday, June 11 that includes collaborations with posthumous artists and newcomers as well. The title of the album pays tribute to the band’s late longtime manager Jordan Feldstein who passed away back in the year 2017. While promoting his album on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine spoke of the title of the album. “We thought there was no better tribute than to name the album after our boy," he said. Now upon the release of Jordi, here’s taking a quick look at how netizens have reviewed the album online.

Jordi review

A user said, “I loved the design, the vibe of the album and especially the songs. Congratulations boys, for this spectacular work, you deserve the world and you will get it through your music. Long live the Jordi era!!!”. Another wrote, “#JORDI is an absolute banger. The album is dedicated to @maroon5 late manager, Jordan Feldstein. What a beautiful era of music we're livin in. Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo and a whole new Maroon 5”. A user added, “IT'S PERFECT!!! I REALLY LOVE JORDI!! THANKS, I LOVE YOU GUYS” Check out the Jordi review below:  

Maroon 5 in the past have paid several tributes to Jordan Feldstein including their hit single Memories that released back in 2019. The upcoming album includes the standalone single and their latest single titled, Beautiful Mistakes featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Jordi also pays tribute to the late rapper Juice WRLD in Can’t Leave You Love as well as Nipsey Hussle in Memories (Remix) featuring YG. Maroon 5 also teamed up with upcoming Zimbabwean artist Bantu on "One Light.". Jordi is executive produced by J Kash. Here’s taking a look at Jordi’s tracklist below:

  1. Beautiful Mistakes feat. Megan thee Stallion
  2. Lost
  3. Echo feat. blackbear
  4. Lovesick
  5. Remedy feat. Stevie Nicks
  6. Seasons
  7. One Light feat. Bantu
  8. Convince Me Otherwise feat. H.E.R.
  9. Nobody’s Love
  10. Can't Leave You Alone feat. Juice WRLD
  11. Memories
  12. Memories (Remix) feat. Nipsey Hussle & YG
  13. Button," feat. Anuel AA & Tainy
  14. Lifestyle (Jason Derulo feat. Adam Levine

