'Marry Me' Twitter Review: Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson-starrer Is Winning Audiences' Hearts

'Marry Me' Twitter review: Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson-starrer is winning audiences' hearts if the initial reactions to the romcom are anything to go by.

Marry Me, jennifer lopez, owen wilson

Valentine's Day is just days away, and couples or even singles might want to get into the romantic zone by catching up on some romcoms. While some might prefer classic love stories, there is something new online. Jennifer Lopez's new film Marry Me could be a perfect film for some quality time with one's partner. 

The film has released on the streaming platform Peacock for audiences of the USA on Friday, and the reviews have been pouring in upon the release. The film seems to work wonders on the audiences, as per the reactions from the early viewers of the film. 

Marry Me Twitter review

A 'romcom for Valentine's Day' was a comment by a netizen on Marry Me, and that it was a 'classic for the ages.' One even called it 'Best movie of all time.' 

'Cute' was a commonly used term for the film, with one calling it a 'cute cheesy movie' One even wrote that the film was so good, that the netizen was planning to watch Jennifer's entire filmography. 

Some seemed to be surprised that it was good, as one wrote it was 'way better' than expectations. A netizen wrote that the film had a 'rewatch value' despite it being 'silly, naive rom com'.

Another wrote that her filmography as 'iconic' and an addition to this was Marry Me which 'brought back the nostalgia of the rom coms.' 

Jennnifer had made a grand appearance with boyfriend Ben Affleck at a premiere of the film. One started wondering what his opinion about the film would be.  

JLo was the recipient of praises, one calling her 'perfect', another saying she was the 'Queen of Romcoms' and that she was someone who knew how to a 'rom-com perfect.' 'Amazing work' read one of the other comments for the pop star. 

For one person, the rom-com brought back memories of a 'void', and the 'lust and magic of it made her want a person back.  

'Fresh' story, 'funny' scenes and the songs were among the other opinions by the netizens. 

Marry Me

Marry Me also stars Owen Wilson and Maluma. The plot revolves around a popstar couple announcing their plans to marry on stage before the woman learns moments before that he was having an affair with her secretary. She comes on stage and sees an accidental 'marry me' board held by a man, and decides to marry him.

The plot revolves around the star-commoner couple coming to terms with the realities of their identities in the marriage. 

The film has been written by John Rogers, Tami Sagher and Harper Dill and directed by Kat Cairo.

