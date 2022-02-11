'Marry Me' Twitter Review: Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson-starrer Is Winning Audiences' Hearts

Valentine's Day is just days away, and couples or even singles might want to get into the romantic zone by catching up on some romcoms. While some might prefer classic love stories, there is something new online. Jennifer Lopez's new film Marry Me could be a perfect film for some quality time with one's partner.

The film has released on the streaming platform Peacock for audiences of the USA on Friday, and the reviews have been pouring in upon the release. The film seems to work wonders on the audiences, as per the reactions from the early viewers of the film.

Marry Me Twitter review

A 'romcom for Valentine's Day' was a comment by a netizen on Marry Me, and that it was a 'classic for the ages.' One even called it 'Best movie of all time.'

The RomCom for Valentine's Day we deserve. A classic for the ages. JLo & Owen Wilson ship name?



Can't remember the last time I enjoyed a RomCom. Story Plot FRESH, acting on point & funny, really funny.

↘️Fav quote from:#MarryMe #MarryMeMovie premiere pic.twitter.com/Bx0EXsFzQZ — Enricoh Alfonzo🐺~ Author (@Alfonzowords2) February 11, 2022

no more movies need to come out in 2022, we got marry me, the best movie of all time — angel 🤍 BOBF SPOILERS ✨ "Wizard." -Din Djarin (@verosika_mayday) February 11, 2022

marry me was such a good movie i love jlo mi idola 😍😍 — 🍓 (@cocontwater) February 11, 2022

'Cute' was a commonly used term for the film, with one calling it a 'cute cheesy movie' One even wrote that the film was so good, that the netizen was planning to watch Jennifer's entire filmography.

Marry me was a cute cheesy movie — kay🇯🇲🏝🍒 Fenty Baby Coming!! (@JamIslandU) February 11, 2022

marry me was so cute actually I think I’m gonna go home and rewatch jen’s entire filmography I miss her a lot 🥺 — mariam 💍 (@mariamjIo) February 11, 2022

@jlo I’m so proud of you always. your filmography continues to be iconic. marry me really brought back nostalgic rom coms. I’m so excited for what’s to come mama. love you forever ♥️ — mariam 💍 (@mariamjIo) February 11, 2022

Some seemed to be surprised that it was good, as one wrote it was 'way better' than expectations. A netizen wrote that the film had a 'rewatch value' despite it being 'silly, naive rom com'.

Well #MarryMe is waaaay better than we all thought it will be. This silly, naive rom-com actually has a rewatch value. @JLo is stunning as usual! — Viktor Vilotijević Harrison (@viktorscorner) February 11, 2022

the marry me movie w jlo and owen wilson is actually surprisingly good. i enjoyed myself thanks — orion (@phantomoforion) February 11, 2022

Another wrote that her filmography as 'iconic' and an addition to this was Marry Me which 'brought back the nostalgia of the rom coms.'

Jennnifer had made a grand appearance with boyfriend Ben Affleck at a premiere of the film. One started wondering what his opinion about the film would be.

Man. I watched Marry Me you know the comic book movie written by a YouTuber. The whole time watching it I was wondering how Ben Affleck feels about this? — william Skehan (@wskehan) February 11, 2022

JLo was the recipient of praises, one calling her 'perfect', another saying she was the 'Queen of Romcoms' and that she was someone who knew how to a 'rom-com perfect.' 'Amazing work' read one of the other comments for the pop star.

Watched Marry Me and can confirm that JLo is perfect. — Laffy 🔸️❤ (@boombabybrown) February 11, 2022

Okay can confirm. Jennifer Lopez is the Queen of RomComs. Marry Me is so cute! I need to find me a Kat. 😂 — Shaun Gray (@ShaunGray12) February 11, 2022

Marry me was so cute! Jlo know how to do a romcom perfect 👌 — 𝓡awburt (@RawburtJoseph) February 11, 2022

I watched it and I already want to watch it again!! 🤩🤩 I love the movie so much it's really amazing! You @JLo did an amazing work!! And all the crew just wow great! I am so proud of all of you!! 🤍 #MarryMeMovie — a💍💗 (@jennyxblock) February 10, 2022

For one person, the rom-com brought back memories of a 'void', and the 'lust and magic of it made her want a person back.

I can’t stop thinking about romcom and the void its left behind. the way the romcom, the lush and magic of it so hopeful & melancholic, is something that gave cinema that color. it’s a huge part of it. I hope I Want You Back and Marry Me truly means a reassurance of it. — Mariana (@spiceymemory) February 11, 2022

'Fresh' story, 'funny' scenes and the songs were among the other opinions by the netizens.

#MarryMeMovie came out already !!Soo good went w/ my aunt💙💙 @maluma Def see where it was meta for @JLo ! I wanted more, loving the songs more after watching #MarryMe & taking the quote “if you want something dif, you have to do something dif” to heart w/ my music & acting 🎧 pic.twitter.com/FhmcJmiEBO — Luis ® Rivera (@RealLuisRivera) February 11, 2022

Marry Me

Marry Me also stars Owen Wilson and Maluma. The plot revolves around a popstar couple announcing their plans to marry on stage before the woman learns moments before that he was having an affair with her secretary. She comes on stage and sees an accidental 'marry me' board held by a man, and decides to marry him.

The plot revolves around the star-commoner couple coming to terms with the realities of their identities in the marriage.

The film has been written by John Rogers, Tami Sagher and Harper Dill and directed by Kat Cairo.

Image: Instagram/@jlo