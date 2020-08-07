'Marrying Millions' Cast: Details On All Six Couples On The Show

Marrying Millions is an American reality TV show on Lifetime that features many couples. The show's premise is based around individuals who are from moderately rich families getting married to or dating individuals from extremely rich family backgrounds.

The series further shows all the fun moments the couples have on the show and also the struggles of change in the economic status. Some couples also have a huge age gap. Let's take a look at all the couples on the show and how much they love each other:

Also Read | What time does 'Tiny Creatures' release on Netflix? Know all the details here

Marrying Millions Cast

Sean Lourdes and Megan Thomas Lourdes

Sean Lourdes and Megan Thomas Lourdes are the first couple to be introduced on the show. Meghan and Sean are engaged and have a three-year-old son. Meghan is a yoga instructor while Sean is very wealthy and is the grandson of AUGE Media Publishing founder, Don Julio Lourdes. In the show, the couple is planning their wedding and the only problem is that Sean's father is constantly trying to convince his son to get a prenup before the couple gets married.

Also Read | What time does 'High Seas' season 3 release on Netflix? Read details

Shawn Isaac and Kate London

Meet Shawn and Kate.

He's an entrepreneurial millionaire and she is an accounts manager.



Don't miss 'Marrying Millions' next week Friday on the 13th of September at 21:00 CAT on Lifetime DStv 131 #LifetimeWeddingWeek #MarryingMillions pic.twitter.com/OtK4JGbyhT — Lifetime Africa (@LifetimeSA) September 7, 2019

Shaw is 29 years old and is a rapper. Kate London, who is 33 years old, is head over heels in love with Shawn and wants to get married as soon as possible. A problem arises when Shawn gifts her a fake diamond bracelet. The couple has been seen together in another show called Makeup or Break up in 2017.

Also Read | Netflix asks for shows with great music, Amazon Prime recommends 'Bandish Bandits'

Gentille Chhun and Brian Bru (also known as Dave Smith)

Gentille Chhun is a real estate investor in Las Vegas and is dating Brian who is an actor and construction worker. All of Gentille's friends think Brian is only with her because of her money. In the show, the couple gets engaged but breaks it off on their wedding day. Many fans speculate that their relationship is just a gimmick.

Also Read | 'The Rain' season 3 drops on Netflix; will the post-apocalyptic show reach its conclusion?

Drew Gemma and Rosie Marin

Drew is a 40-year-old construction and landscaping company owner and Rosie is his college graduate girlfriend whom he met on SugarDaddy.com. The couple gets engaged on the show and they elope to Costa Rica. Though it remains unclear if they are married.

Bill Hutchinson and Brianna Ramirez

Bill is the president of Dunhill Partners Inc and is 60-years-old who is dating Brianna, a 21-year-old for a year now. They are a very lovely couple on the show and have almost no problems in their relationship.

Katie Hamilton and Kolton Pierce

Katie is 37 years old is dating her daughter's friend Kolton who is 23 years old. Kaitie is very rich as she was previously married to baseball player Josh Hamilton. Their relationship status is unknown.

Promo Pic Credit: Lifetime Tv's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.