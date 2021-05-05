Marvel Phase 4: When Will 'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' Release?

On May 3, Marvel Studios made a series of exciting announcements as they revealed the release dates and titles of Marvel Phase 4 movies. Marvel Studios' official Twitter handle shared a three-minute special video, wherein they gave fans a sneak peek into the upcoming Marvel movies and their scheduled release date. Take a look at Shang-Chi And The Legends of The Ten Rings release date.

The world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change: we’re all part of one big family. pic.twitter.com/jZVYL6fOq6 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 3, 2021

When is Shang-Chi And The Legends of The Ten Rings releasing?

As mentioned in the latest Marvel Studios' Twitter post, Shang-Chi And The Legends of The Ten Rings is slated to release on September 3, 2021, Friday. Shang-Chi And The Legends of The Ten Rings is one of the Marvel Phase 4 movies and is based on the Marvel Comics character Shang-Chi. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the action superhero film Simu Liu as Shang-Chi.

It also features Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng. Shang-Chi is a Marvel hero who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. It is the 25th film in MCU.

Upcoming Marvel movies

Marvel Studios' released video opens with late Stan Lee saying, "I love being with people; it’s the most incredible feeling in the world. That world may change and evolve, but the one that will never change – we’re all part of one big family". It also combines scenes from Marvel Studios’ Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Avengers, and Black Panther and much more. Lee further adds, "That man next to you; he’s your brother. That woman over there; she’s your sister. We’re all part of one universe that moves ever upward and onward to greater glory".

As the video progresses, you can see the moment of a movie theatre, wherein the audience is seen cheering in excitement during the scene all of Marvel’s Super Heroes emerge from portals to fight against Thanos and his forces in Avengers: Endgame. Then, finally, we see the footage of the upcoming Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as well as a first look at the highly-anticipated Eternals. The video also reveals the release dates of all the upcoming films.

Here are all the MCU titles and release dates that were announced: