Marvel Phase 4: When Will 'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' Release?

Read further and check out Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings release date. Read details about other MCU titles and release dates that were announced.

On May 3, Marvel Studios made a series of exciting announcements as they revealed the release dates and titles of Marvel Phase 4 movies. Marvel Studios' official Twitter handle shared a three-minute special video, wherein they gave fans a sneak peek into the upcoming Marvel movies and their scheduled release date. Take a look at Shang-Chi And The Legends of The Ten Rings release date. 

When is Shang-Chi And The Legends of The Ten Rings releasing? 

As mentioned in the latest Marvel Studios' Twitter post, Shang-Chi And The Legends of The Ten Rings is slated to release on September 3, 2021, Friday. Shang-Chi And The Legends of The Ten Rings is one of the Marvel Phase 4 movies and is based on the Marvel Comics character Shang-Chi. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the action superhero film Simu Liu as Shang-Chi.

It also features Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng. Shang-Chi is a Marvel hero who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. It is the 25th film in MCU. 

Upcoming Marvel movies

Marvel Studios' released video opens with late Stan Lee saying, "I love being with people; it’s the most incredible feeling in the world. That world may change and evolve, but the one that will never change – we’re all part of one big family". It also combines scenes from Marvel Studios’ Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Avengers, and Black Panther and much more. Lee further adds, "That man next to you; he’s your brother. That woman over there; she’s your sister. We’re all part of one universe that moves ever upward and onward to greater glory". 

As the video progresses, you can see the moment of a movie theatre, wherein the audience is seen cheering in excitement during the scene all of Marvel’s Super Heroes emerge from portals to fight against Thanos and his forces in Avengers: Endgame. Then, finally, we see the footage of the upcoming Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as well as a first look at the highly-anticipated Eternals. The video also reveals the release dates of all the upcoming films. 

Here are all the MCU titles and release dates that were announced:

  • Black Widow: July 2021
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: September 2021
  • Eternals: October 2021
  • Spider-Man No Way Home: December 2021
  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: March 2022
  • Thor Love and Thunder: May 2022
  • Black Panther Wakanda Forever: July 2022
  • The Marvels: November 2022
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: February 2023
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: May 2023
