Marvel Studios Announces New Documentary On Stan Lee's 100th Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of Stan Lee's 100th birthday, Marvel Studios announced a documentary based on his life will be released digitally next year. A 25-second video posted by Marvel Entertainment on Twitter confirmed that a Stan Lee documentary will premiere in 2023.

The tweet said, “100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee,” Marvel Entertainment wrote in a caption that accompanied the teaser. “Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus.”

The video montage consists of stan lee's minor characters and cameo roles in the movies. The entertainment firm has agreed to co-executive produce the "Stan Lee" documentary and is the owner of the name, voice, likeness, and licensing of intellectual property linked to Lee.

The official Stan Lee Twitter handle posted, “100 years ago, Stan was born in NYC. Over the last century, his work changed the pop culture landscape & influenced millions,” reads a post from the official Stan Lee Twitter account, which is kept in use by POW! Entertainment. “At LA Comic Con, fans left messages for Stan’s centennial. Inspiration. Legend. Hero. These are some of the words that came up again & again. #StanLee100.”

Known for creating characters like X-Men, Spider-man, and the Hulk, Lee was a key contributor to the period that comics enthusiasts call the "silver age" of the genre.

According to Variety, Genius Brands International established a new online store with three limited-edition Lee-branded collections earlier this month to celebrate Lee’s 100th birthday.