Marvel Studios Earns First Emmy Award With 'WandaVision' At Creative Arts Emmys 2021

Marvel Studios took home their first two Emmy Awards with WandaVision at the first Creative Arts Emmys ceremony of 2021. The mini-series has 23 Primetime Emmy Award nominations in the upcoming event. With the awards, WandaVision became the first-ever Marvel Studios project to win an Emmy Award. The show features Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their respective roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision from the film series.

WandaVision was released on January 15, 2021, and kickstarted Phase four of MCU. The mini-series won out in the categories of Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour) and Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes. As per Deadline, the show is further nominated for a total of 23 categories that include, Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series, Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (Elizabeth Olsen), Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (Paul Bettany), Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (Kathryn Hahn), Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Original Main Title Theme Music, Original Music And Lyrics, Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score), Music Supervision, Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie, and Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie. Emmys 2021 main event will take place in September 2021.

The series ran for nine episodes and featured Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Paul Bethany as Vision. Sharing continuity with the films of the franchise, the series takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame (2019). WandaVision directly sets up the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), in which Olsen reprises her role as Maximoff.

WandaVision isn't the only Marvel Studios project to nab Emmy nominations, Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starring Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie has earned five Emmy nominations. The nominations are, Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series (Don Cheadle), Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour), Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie, Outstanding Stunt Coordination and Outstanding Stunt Performance.

(IMAGE- WANDAVISION/FACEBOOK)