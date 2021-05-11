'Mash' Filming Location: All About The 1972 American War Comedy-drama Series

Mash is an American war comedy-drama tv show that ran on CBS from 1972 to 1983. The show was developed by Larry Gelbart and was based on Richard Hooker's 1968 novel MASH: A Novel About Three Army Doctors. The show was set up in two locations. The outdoor filming of Mash took place in Malibu while the indoor set was built at the Fox Studios in Century City. Read on to know more about Mash filming location.

A look at Mash Filming location

Outdoor set at Malibu

According to the official website of Malibu Street Park, the filming location of Mash was set up in the mountains of Malibu for most of the scenes with exterior tents. The Korean camp of the show was set in the Santa Monica mountains. Just when the show was wrapping the production, the entire set was destroyed in a brush fire in 1982. However, the fire was a part of the final episode. In the scene, the 4077th was forced to evacuate due to a forest fire caused by enemy incendiary bombs. Today this location is known as the Malibu Creek State Park.

Initially, this location was called Century Ranch and owned by 20th Century Fox Studios until the 1980s. A rusted Jeep and a Dodge ambulance used in the show mark the site today. The location was also used for television commercial production in the 1990s. In 2008, actors like Mike Farrell, Loretta Swit and William Christopher reunited to celebrate the partial restoration of the set. Several other films like How Green Was My Valley and shows like Planet of the Apes were shot at the location. The filming location of Mash also took place in Fox Studios in Century City.

More about Mash

Mash features Alan Alda, Wayne Rogers, McLean Stevenson, Loretta Swit, Larry Linville, Gary Burghoff, Mike Farrell, Harry, Morgan, Jamie Farr, William Christopher and David Ogden Stiers. The series was a dark comedy set during the Korean war. The full form of Mash is Mobile Army Surgical Hospital. Even though the show was a situational comedy, it also had many serious scenes.

Image: Still from Mash

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.