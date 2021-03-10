Massacre In Dinosaur Valley Cast: A Look At The Actors And Their Characters

Massacre in Dinosaur Valley is an Italian cannibal film directed by Michele Massimo Tarantini. The cast of Massacre in Dinosaur Valley includes Michael Sopkiw, Suzane Carvalho, Milton Rodríguez, Marta Anderson, and Joffre Soares. The plot of the movie revolves around six plane crash survivors as they battle to survive through cannibals, the thick jungle of Amazon, wild animals, and slave traders. Here are details of Massacre In Dinosaur Valley movie's cast.

Massacre In Dinosaur Valley cast

1. Michael Sopkiw

Michael Sopkiw plays the role of Kevin Hall in the movie. Michael Sopkiw's career in acting was short-lived and Massacre In Dinosaur Valley was his last film. But before he retired, he featured in various other films like 2019: After the Fall of New York (1983), Blastfighter (1984), Devilfish (1984). After his acting career came to an end, Michael Sopkiw went on to study medicinal plant science and opened Miron Violet Glass, a California-based company that makes unique glass bottles that protect plants from the sun.

2. Suzane Carvalho

Suzane Carvalho plays the role of Eva Ibañez. She has featured in over 250 TV commercials. After acting in several movies and TV series, Suzane Carvalho quit acting and pursued her career as a race car driver. She continues to participate in several car races to this very day.

3. Milton Rodríguez

Milton Rodríguez plays the role of Captain John Heinz. Milton Rodríguez is a producer and actor. He is known for his movies like Cyclone (1978), Las puertas del paraíso (1971) and El niño y el tiburón (1978).

4. Marta Anderson

Marta Anderson played the role of Betty Heinz in the movie. Marta won more than ten beauty contests in the sixties and went on to feature in various soap operas and low budget films. She gained prominence through her work in Brazillian theatre.

5. Joffre Soares

Joffre Soares played the role Josè. The actor has appeared in over 100 movies before he died on August 19, 1996. Some of his movies include The Hour and Turn of Augusto Matraga (1965), A Summer Rain (1978), Entranced Earth (1967), Better Days Ahead (1989) and The Third Bank of the River (1994).