Matrix 4 Director Reveals 'White Rabbit' In The Trailer Has A 'much Deeper' Significance

The trailer of the highly awaited trailer of The Matrix Resurrections, released by Warner Bros. has put an end to fans' wait for the film's new instalment. Fans could not help but attempt to find clues and hints of the possible events that will occur with Keanu Reeves' Neo who is now suffering from amnesia, recovering only a few remnants of his past. One of the detail that caught the fans' attention was the White Rabbit song that played in the trailer which prompted some speculations and theories. Addressing the same, the Matrix 4 director recently revealed that the song holds much deeper meaning than what the fans had thought.

Matrix 4 director on the White Rabbit song

While the whole trailer was enough to share a glimpse into the mind-twisting simulated world of Matrix, one of the most noticeable parts of the video was the recurring reference to the White Rabbit. Jessica Henwick's character was seen sporting the 'White Rabbit' tattoo along with a copy of Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland on the desk. Another prominent reference, which could not go unnoticed, was Jefferson Airplane's White Rabbit song written by Grace Slick featured in the trailer.

According to a report by Screen Rant, director of the film Lana Wachowski revealed the reason behind using the song in the trailer while speaking at the International Literature Festival Berlin. After being asked about the significance of the song and other references to the White Rabbit, the director was quick to state that the significance was much deeper than interpreted by the fans. She also did not fail to bring to the notice that Jefferson Airplane was created to be the house band of the club called The Matrix. She said,

"It goes much deeper than that. The actual Grace Slick performed White Rabbit for this club that was open. Jefferson [Airplane] was basically created to be the house band of this club. And that club was called Matrix. Are we living in a simulation? I think it's pretty obvious!"

More on Matrix 4

Along with Keanu Reeves, actors like Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt will return to their roles. Actors Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J Smith, Ellen Hollman, and Christina Ricci will also be seen in the film. The movie is scheduled to be released on December 22, 2021.

