Hollywood actors Robert Downy junior and Matt Damon are all set to star in Christopher Nolan's upcoming World War II epic Oppenheimer, The film is a big-budget retelling of the Manhattan Project and scientist Robert Oppenheimer's conception of the atomic weapon. Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon's roles in the film are yet unknown. J. Robert Oppenheimer is played by Cillian Murphy, and his wife Katherine is played by Emily Blunt. Nolan is assembling an all-star cast. Oppenheimer, a physicist who played a significant part in the Manhattan Project, is known as the 'Father of the Atomic Bomb'.

The storey is supposed to depict the development of the atomic weapon, but plot specifics have been kept hidden. Oppenheimer will be released in theatres on July 21, 2023. Nolan will adapt the script from Kai Bird and Martin J. The screenplay of the film is adapted from Sherwin's Pulitzer Prize-winning book 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer'. Production will begin in early 2022.

Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. set to feature in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

In Nolan's most recent film, Tenet, COVID caused major delays. Cillian Murphy has been cast as the lead part, and Emily Blunt is said to be in talks to play Katherine 'Kitty' Oppenheimer, his wife and a fellow scientist, who studied the effects of radiation. Damon will play Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves, the head of the Manhattan Project at Los Alamos National Laboratory during World War II, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Iron Man actor will play Lewis Strauss, the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, who questioned Oppenheimer's patriotism and ultimately had his security clearance revoked, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Oppenheimer, described by Universal Pictures as an epic adventure that drives audiences into the dilemma of the elusive man who must risk ruining the world in order to rescue it, is being distributed by the studio. A $100 million budget has been set aside for the film's production.

Christopher Nolan exists Warner Bros after 20 years

In a competitive bidding war with Paramount, Sony, and Warner Bros., Universal obtained the rights to the project. Nolan, the director of The Dark Knight, Inception, and Tenet, ended a 20-year connection with Warner Bros. by opting to work with Universal on his next production. His sci-fi film Interstellar, released in 2014, was distributed in North America by Paramount Pictures and internationally by Warner Bros. During the pandemic, though, his long-standing partnership with Warner Bros., which has backed all of his major pictures, deteriorated. Tenet, Nolan's second big-budget, was released in theatres in September 2020. It grossed 58 million dollars in North America and 363 million dollars globally.

Downey Jr. just said his final goodbyes as Iron Man in Disney and Marvel's superhero blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, which shattered nearly every box office record ever set. He followed up his biggest hit with Universal's family-friendly adventure Dolittle, which was a box office fiasco. Damon's most recent film roles include Tom McCarthy's criminal thriller Stillwater and Ridley Scott's period drama The Last Duel, which he co-wrote with Ben Affleck and Nicole Holofcener. The pairing of Downey Jr. and Damon was initially reported by Deadline Hollywood.

(IMAGE: AP)