Matt Damon Says "everybody Knows" That He'll Be Back In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Matt Damon is all set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and we are absolutely here for it! Damon recently confirmed the news while appearing on a recent episode of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show where the actor discussed several things about his upcoming project, including his role as fake Loki in the upcoming Thor 4. Read on to find out what the actor said -

Matt Damon, to reprise his role as Fake Loki in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Matt Damon in a recent interview with Jess Cagle confirmed his return to the MCU as actor Loki in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. The film will be the fourth instalment in the Thor film saga and the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Damon previously appeared as fake Loki in a hilarious play about the events of Thor: The Dark World, in Thor: Ragnarok.

Host Jess Cagle asked the actor if his upcoming cameo in the film was "a secret," to which Damon responded with, "I don't know if it's secret or not, though everybody knows." Explaining his comment Damon said:

I went down there [to Australia] to shoot, and I think they sussed out, 'cause paparazzi took pictures of us, so that they sussed out what we were doing. We were kind of reprising a cameo that Luke Hemsworth and I did in the last one. And we had a ball, and so Taika [Waititi] had us back again to kind of run that joke back and upgrade it a little bit

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder, will see Chris Hemsworth returning as Thor with Natalie Portman who will reprise her role as Jane Foster. However, several reports claim that Portman's character in the upcoming film will follow the comic book version where she will pick up Thor's hammer and become Thor herself. Tessa Thompson will also reprise her role as Valkyrie.

Fans were also eager to know if their favourite anti-hero and brother of Thor, Loki will make an appearance in the upcoming film after his highly successful independent series. However, several reports confirmed that this will not be possible.

The film, however, will see Christian Bale make his MCU debut as the main villain of the film. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for a February 2022 theatrical release. No announcement about an exact release date has been made, yet.

