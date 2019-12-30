Matt Damon's Blockbuster Hits That You Can Binge Watch On New Year's Eve

Matt Damon has been a part of the Hollywood film industry since the year 1988. The actor's professional debut was the movie Mystic Pizza. Since then, his acting trajectory has been taking major leaps as well as witnessing the occasional downfall. Even after this, Damon has left a huge impact on the industry as well as the audience.

ALSO READ | 'Ford V Ferrari' Trailer: Matt Damon, Christian Bale Bring Greatest Track Rivalry To Big Screen

Here are some great Matt Damon movies to watch

The Departed

The Departed was released in the year 2006. It starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, and Mark Wahlberg. Matt Damon played the role of Colin Sullivan, who was a cop by profession but had dark secrets hidden beneath his image of being an honest officer. Matt Damon's acting coupled with Martin Scorsese's excellence made this movie one of his finest ones.

Saving Private Ryan

The movie Saving Private Ryan was released in the year 1998. It was directed by Steven Spielberg. The movie followed the story of a group of American soldiers who go on a mission to retrieve a paratrooper stuck behind enemy lines. The movie starred Tom Hanks, Tom Sizemore, Edward Burns, Barry Pepper, Adam Goldberg, Vin Diesel, Giovanni Ribisi, and Jeremy Davies. Matt played the role of Private Ryan, and his character is said to be one of the highlights of the movie by the fans and the audience.

ALSO READ | Matt Damon Reveals That He Regrets Turning Down His Role In 'Avatar'

Good Will Hunting

Good Will Hunting was directed by Gus Van Sant. Matt played the role of Will Hunting, a janitor at M.I.T., who has a gift of Mathematics but does not have direction in life. He then consults a psychologist, played by Robin Williams. The movie also starred Ben Affleck, Stellan Skarsgård, John Mighton, and Rachel Majorowski. The movie was released in the year 1997.

ALSO READ | Christian Bale, Matt Damon To Campaign For Best Actor At The Oscars

The Bourne Ultimatum

The movie The Bourne Ultimatum was released in the year 2007. The movie is the third part of the Bourne series. Matt Damon played the role of Jason Bourne. Jason Bourne is a CIA agent who suffers from dissociative amnesia. In this movie, Jason starts searching the origins of his life from where he became a trained killer. The movie was directed by Paul Greengrass.

ALSO READ | Ford V Ferrari: Audience Reviews Of Christian Bale & Matt Damon Film

The Martian

The Martian is also considered to be one of the actor's most watchable films. Matt Damon plays the role of an astronaut named Mark Watney who gets stranded on an island. The movie was directed by Ridley Scott and was released in the year 2015.

ALSO READ | Ford V Ferrari: Celebrities Sing Praises For The Matt Damon-Christian Bale Starrer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.