Matt LeBlanc Turns 53: Fans Wish By Sharing Joey Tribbiani Moments From 'Friends'

Matt LeBlanc celebrates his 53rd birthday today, July 25, Saturday. On this occasion, netizens and fans of Joey Tribbiani from FRIENDS have taken to Twitter to post various scenes from the show featuring Joey. People are wishing the actor by showering their love in the form of humorous and witty tweets. Check out a few of them below.

Fans wishing Matt LeBlanc on Twitter

Happy Birthday to the one who never fails to make us laugh, the one who doesn't share food, the one who owns a stuffed animal and doesn't even give it to Emma.😂

Too much love for our joey tribbiani, my favourite.#HappyBirthDayMattLeblanc#MattLeblancBirthday pic.twitter.com/nIG4QS5u56 — Arpita (@ArpitaaPradhan) July 25, 2020

This scene shared by Matt LeBlanc's fan featured Joey Tribbiani's 30th Birthday sequel from the series. Here, the actor cries and questions God saying, "Why God why. We had a deal, the others grow old not me". This is one of the funniest scenes from the season. The user wrote, "Happy Birthday to the one who never fails to make us laugh, the one who doesn't share food, the one who owns a stuffed animal and doesn't even give it to Emma".

Dear Joey Tribbiani,



How have you been? We never heard of you after you 6 left the apartments of 90 Bedford Street…do you still need Hugsy while sleeping? Do you still make girls swoon over you with “The time I went backpacking around western Europe” story anymore? pic.twitter.com/UNgJzfCDWS — Eslam (@salmonty_ee) July 25, 2020

A user wrote an adorable letter-like tweet for Matt LeBlanc. The fan tweeted a still from FRIENDS where Joey can be seen sitting next to his favourite soft toy Hugsy. Check out the post dedicated to Matt LeBlanc.

@Matt_LeBlanc#FriendsShow

" f.r.i.e.n.d.s is not just a show,

It's an EMOTION. "



Happiest 53rd birthday

DR. DRAKE REMORAY💉

Thankyou for teaching me

"Learn to love and accept yourself for

who you are"



JOEY TRIBBIANI I love you

you're my all time favourite pic.twitter.com/y9lRfd3lRi — Vani Bajpai (@vani1479) July 24, 2020

This user thanked Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani for teaching her- "learn to love and accept yourself for who you are". With a heartful note attached, the fan also shared a clubbed video of Joey's best dialogues and scenes from the series with Playdate song playing the background. Some of the best lines of Joey Tribbiani include "Hey... How you doin'?", "Joey doesn't share food". "I am curvy and I like it".

Because of his birthday we are going to post "Best Joey Tribbiani Moments" in Friends ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/InXPxuMhwx — Friends Cast 💖 (@friends_cast_) July 24, 2020

One of the fan accounts of FRIENDS also wished Matt LeBlanc on twitter. The page shared a GIF of Joey Tribbiani. The page also announced that they will share best Joey Tribbiani moments from FRIENDS. Take a look at the tweet.

The one where @Matt_LeBlanc turns 53!

And still handsome!

Happy birthday love♥️ pic.twitter.com/i7T04cW4wh — Niki - IT'S MA BDAY BITCHES! (@beuNIKY) July 25, 2020

Here, one of Matt LeBlanc's fans shared a GIF of Joey Tribbiani from one of the episodes of the show. Here, he can be seen flashing his stunning smile. The user also wrote "The one where @Matt_LeBlanc turns 53! And still handsome!". Check out the tweet here.

