Matt Reeves Says Robert Pattinson's Batman Was Inspired By Kurt Cobain

Ever since Matt Reeves announced that he would be directing a movie based on the Dark Knight with Robert Pattinson playing the titular role, fans have been eagerly waiting to see the upcoming iteration. The first trailer of The Batman dropped back in 2020 an orchestral version of Something In The Way by Nirvana in the background, Reeves revealed that the song played an important role in shaping the upcoming Batman's character.

Matt Reeves has time and again said that his version of Batman is going to be very different from the previous live-action versions of the Caped Crusader. In an interview with Empire, the filmmaker said that Robert Pattinson's Batman was heavily inspired by Nirvana's lead singer Kurt Cobain.

Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne inspired by Kurt Cobain: Matt Reeves

In an interview with Empire magazine, Reeves revealed how Something In The Way by Nirvana proved pivotal in shaping Robert Pattinson's take on Bruce Wayne. The filmmaker said, "When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s 'Something In The Way'. "

Explaining how the upcoming iteration of Dark Knight is different from Ben Affleck's and Christain Bale's, Reeves said, "That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalised version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor."

The filmmaker also revealed that Pattinson's performance in Safdie Brothers' Good Time caught his attention. He said, "In that movie, you could really feel his vulnerability and desperation, but you could also feel his power. I thought that was a great mix. He’s also got that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse."

The cast of The Batman also includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The movie is set to hit the theatres In the United Kingdom on March 4, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@kurtcobain/@batman