MCU Head Kevin Feige Calls India 'one Of The Greatest Movie-making Countries' In The World

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released globally last week and has been declared as the world's number one movie. The movie has soared it's way to the top and has become the highest-grossing movie of the pandemic era. No Way Home was released in India on December 16, one day before the United States, and has collected over 150 crores at the box. In an interview with Pinkvilla, head of Marvel Cinematic Universe called India one of the greatest movie-making countries.

Kevin Feige calls India 'one of the greatest movie-making countries'

India is one of the top-grossing countries contributing to Spider-Man: No Way Home's box office collections. Even before the release of No Way Home, MCU head Kevin Fiege had high hopes for the movie's collection in the country. In an interview with Pinkvilla, (before the release of No Way Home) Feige spoke about the popularity of MCU films in India and said that India is one of the greatest movie-going countries and movie-making countries in the world. He added that getting that type of response from the audience was 'pretty amazing.'

Meanwhile, film critic Taran Adarsh reported that the day seven collection of No Way Home was ₹6.75 crore taking the total collection of the movie ₹154.82. As per a report by Deadline, the film is all set to surpass the $1 billion mark globally on Christmas. This would make No Way Home the first film released during the pandemic to achieve the milestone. At the international box office, Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed $32.2M on Thursday, bringing its overseas cume to $490.2 million and global to $876 million going into Friday.

#SpiderMan continues to magnetise moviegoers… Despite #83TheFilm giving a tough fight at *premium multiplexes* and #PushpaHindi dominating at *mass centres*, the [second] Fri numbers are very strong… [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr. Total: ₹ 154.82 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/R0KOn3Zp5U — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2021

More about 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and the return of previous web-slingers

Spider-Man: No Way Home saw the return of previous Spider-Man's Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as they helped Tom Holland's web-slinger, and for the first time ever all three Spider-Men were seen on screen together. The return of Maguire and Garfield was the subject of speculation, and Sony, Marvel and the cast attempted to conceal their involvement, despite numerous leaks. The movie also features Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori and Marisa Tomei.

Image: Instagram/@feigekev