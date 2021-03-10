Meadow Walker's Net Worth And Other Details About Late Paul Walker's Daughter

Much loved late Hollywood actor Paul Walker’s only daughter Meadow Walker recently opened the show for the high-end brand Givenchy at the Fashion Week 2021. The 22-year-old is a striking image of her father, who was known for his good looks. Read along to know the model’s net worth as she establishes her modelling career.

Meadow Walker’s net worth

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker is making her mark in the fashion world, and recently opened the show for Givenchy at the Fashion Week 2021. However, the 22-year-old has been living a comfortable life even before she started earning with the high-end popular brands, as she inherited her father’s assets. Her net worth is being much talked about since she walked the ramp and is indeed a huge amount for someone her age.

According to a report in The Things, Meadow inherited her father’s estates worth $25 million after the latter passed away in a tragic accident, more than seven years ago on November 30, 2013. The Fast And Furious actor was just 40 at the time of his death, he was seated in the passenger seat along with his friend Roger Rodas when they got involved in a car crash. The accident happened when the car rammed into a gas pipe.

Meadow and Paul’s father filed separate wrongful death lawsuits shortly after the incident, where they accused Porshe of design flaws. The suit came to an end with settlements of which the amount remains unknown. It did get Meadow some compensation for losing her beloved father at the very young age of 15, in such a tragic manner. Meadow had also received a $10 million settlement from the Roger Rodas’ estate and had inherited all of Walker’s estate as she was his only child. As per the report, the 22-year model currently has a net worth amounting to $50 million.

Meadow was born to Paul Walker and his former girlfriend Rebecca Soteros in Hawaii. She was born on November 4, 1998, to the couple who began dating earlier in the same year after they met in California. Soteros was a former school teacher and was 24 when she gave birth to Meadow.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.