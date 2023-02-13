Megan Fox Deletes Instagram Account Amid Breakup Rumours With Machine Gun Kelly

Actor Megan Fox deleted her Instagram account following rumours of her breakup with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. Megan Fox gave way to rumours after she posted a cryptic post about Machine Gun Kelly. Her sudden disappearance from social media makes fans wonder if the couple is no longer together.

Megan Fox took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a post with several pictures of herself. In the post, there was also a video of a burning pit. She captioned the post “You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath."

Megan Fox reacts to Machine Gun Kelly cheating with guitarist Sophie Lloyd

A fan also jokingly commented on the post, saying that maybe the rapper “got with Sophie.” Megan Fox replied to the comment and joked back, saying “maybe I got with Sophie.”

Machien gun kelly cheated on Megan Fox with Sophie Lloyd??? Maybe she did??? because she is bisexual???

Who knows, but I would never cheat on a woman because it's called a open relationship!!! pic.twitter.com/he54QKbrtP — alex slaskin (@RuskiRedneck) February 13, 2023

This interaction refers to Sophie Lloyd, who is Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist. Sophie joined Machine Gun Kelly’s group as he transitioned from a hip-hop-oriented style to a more punk-based sound.

Her caption is a reference to Beyonce’s 2016 single Prey You Catch Me from her album Lemonade. Many fans wondered if Machine Gun Kelly was unfaithful to the actor-model.

Megan Fox also didn’t make an appearance at Machine Gun Kelly’s performance at the Super Bowl Party on Saturday as per PEOPLE. Prior to deleting her Instagram, Megan Fox also removed all the latest pictures she had alongside the rapper.

Megan Fox had also started following rapper Eminem, who is famously known for his rivalry and disses against Machine Gun Kelly. While there is no confirmation of their relationship breaking down, the rumour mill is only getting stronger with time.