Megan Fox Returns To Instagram; Addresses Rumours Of Split With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is back on Instagram. She reactivated her account on Sunday. Not only this, but she also addressed the 'baseless' rumours about her relationship with her partner Machine Gun Kelly.

As soon as she activated her account on Instagram, she dropped a post highlighting that there was no cheating involved in her relationship with Kelly. She issued a clarification days after deleting all the photos of herself with the rapper from her social media profile.

Her note read, "There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons."

"While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now,", she added.

Take a look at the post below:

How did the rumours start?

The rumours of Machine Gun Kelly cheating on Megan Fox started last week after the Rogue star shared a post that hinted at their breakup.

In the post, she shared a set of photos of herself. She also dropped a video, wherein an envelope can be seen burning in a fire pit. She used Beyonce's 2016 album Lemonade lyrics as a caption which read, "You can taste the dishonesty. It's all over your breath."

Fox's fans took to the comment section and slammed Kelly for being unfaithful in his relationship. One fan wrote, "He probably got with Sophie (Lyod)." To this, the actress replied, "Maybe I got with Sophie."

"Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won't speak to him. They haven't officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off," a source told PEOPLE.