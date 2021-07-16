Megan Fox Reveals Making A List Of 'pros And Cons' Before Dating Machine Gun Kelly

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, American actor Megan Fox shared that she made a list of pros and cons before she started dating singer Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly. The duo began dating in 2020 post Fox's divorce with her husband Brain Green Austin after 10 years of marriage. The couple's relationship has always been under the limelight ever since they started going out.

Megan Fox on dating Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox in an interview with Who What Wear said that she instantly knew that Kelly was her soulmate when she met on sets of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020. The actor said that even though there was an instant connection, her 'logical brain chimed in' and worked out several reasons why they wouldn't work out. Fox said that her instincts told her there was something special about the role in Midnight in the Switchgrass that captured her attention and the movie certainly acted as a bridge for her to meet beau Kelly.

In another interview with Instyle, Fox opened up about all the criticism she received for dating musician Machine Gun Kelly. The actor said that it criticism was due the fact that he's four years younger than her, and people want to act like she is dating a younger man. "He's 31, and I'm 35. Granted, he's lived like he's 19 his whole life, but he isn't 19". She said that this was how patriarchy worked and no one would blink an eye if George Clooney dated someone younger than him. Fox further added that it was ridiculous how women were treated. She called them out and said, "We would have been in high school together."

Megan Fox's recent projects

Megan Fox was recently seen in the horror thriller action film Till Death, opposite Callan Mulvey in the lead role. The actress played the role of an unhappy wife who wakes up handcuffed to her dead husband at a secluded lake house. Fox will next be seen in the crime thriller Midnight In The Switchgrass opposite Bruce Willis and Emile Hirsch in the lead roles. Machine Gun Kelly will also be playing a supporting role in the movie. Fox will lend her voice for the 3D documentary film Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphins. The story is told by an ensemble cast including Kate Winslet, Elliot Page, Gerard Butler, James Franco and more.

