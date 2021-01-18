Meghan King Makes Relationship With Long-time Friend Will Ross Instagram-official

The Real Housewives of Orange County actor Meghan King has taken the internet by storm with her recent revelation. The actor who is very tight-lipped about her personal life recently went on to make her relationship with long-time friend, Will Roos public on her social media handle. The actor took to her Instagram on Sunday, January 17, 2021, to share several pictures and also clear the air about the rumours.

On her Instagram, Meghan King shared a mirror selfie where they can be seen striking some stunning poses, along with the picture the actor wrote telling fans that she needs to tell them something. In another post she went on to introduce her new boyfriend saying, "Meet my friend @willroos. We have been friends for a year". The actor then went on to reveal how she met Will Roos. She revealed, "We met as a love interest and that fizzled into friends. Obviously now that designation has shifted". Meghan King then explained, "Welp, now here we are. Sometimes funny things happen in a funny way."

The actor then went on to reveal that the duo will be seeing a lot of her "friend-turned-boyfriend" in the future. She wrote, "I'll keep you posted if there's anything worth mentioning. Basically, I'm probs gonna overload you with my friend-turned-boyfriend and I can't believe I'm saying this...but I am. And it happened so unexpectedly". The actor also said that for now they are just friends and by 'friends' she means that they are super close besties who also kiss and hug".

Meghan also shared a picture of her and her boyfriend where they can be seen striking adorable poses, she revealed that the picture was taken on their "second date." She added, "We have so much fun together, we just had a 'friend' break of a solid 365". Take a look at the pictures below.

These pictures and notes come less than two months after announcing her split with ex-boyfriend Christian Schauf, a businessman from Park City, Utah. Talking about her break up with Schauf, the actor revealed in her blog post that the break up was completely amicable. She also added that in life many things happened so she put on her ‘big girl pants, took a deep breath, a little time to mourn, a lot of a time to reflect, and forever to smile back on a beautiful experience of growth’.

