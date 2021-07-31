Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Archewell Productions Welcomes Former Disney+ Executive

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell productions has made an addition. Former Disney+ executive, Chanel Pysnik has joined the royal couple's production house as 'Head of Unscripted'. Read on for more information about the addition, as well as Pysnik -

According to a report by Deadline, former Disney+ employee Chanel Pysnik has joined Archewell Productions and will report to Ben Browning, who is Archewell’s Head of Content. Pysnik will oversee no-fiction series and documentary film productions at the organization, and will also work "closely with Netflix, where the company is under a deal," the report says. Pysnik joined the production team, which also includes Coordinator Bennett Levine who joined around the same time, in May.

The report claims that the production team at Archewell is still growing, with the organization making more and more additions like Levine and Pysnik.

More about Archewell Productions by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Archewell Productions was founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2020. Archewell's official website describes the production house as:

Archewell Productions was created by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to produce programming that informs, elevates, and inspires. Through its creative partnership with Netflix — the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with more than 195 million members —Archewell Productions will utilize the power of storytelling to embrace our shared humanity and duty to truth through a compassionate lens.

According to the aforementioned report, The Sussex's production house has also announced two upcoming projects with Netflix already:

Heart of Invictus, which will be a docu-series in partnership with The Invictus Games Foundation, will be executive produced by none other than Prince Harry himself. As for their second project, it is an animated adventure series titled Pearl, for now. Pearl, which is an unconfirmed title, will see Megan, The Duchess of Sussex as an executive producer. Both projects will be released via Netflix.

Who is Chanel Pysnik?

According to the same report, Chanel Pysnik served as Director of International Content for Disney+. The former Disney+ employee helped launch the platform internationally and was in charge of their "unscripted series and documentaries in all non-U.S. markets." Before working at Disney, Pysnik worked at CNN for six years where she worked for development for both CNN and HLN Original Series.

While at Disney+, Pysnik worked with David Beckham for his forthcoming show, Save Our Squad, which is yet to begin filming. On the other hand, while at CNN, she worked on series like American Dynasties: The Kennedys, The Story of Late Night, and Lincoln: Divided We Stand.

