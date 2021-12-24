Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Share 1st Pic Of Their Daughter Lilibet On Christmas Card; See

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry, for the first time, shared a glimpse of their newly born daughter Lilibet, days before Christmas. In the photograph, which was shared on their official Christmas card, the couple was featured with their six-month-old daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana, and two-year-old son Archie Harrison. While Markle, Harry, and Harrison can be seen twinning in denim jeans, daughter Diana can be seen wearing a pretty white dress. In the happily framed family photograph, Meghan can be seen playing with Lilibet while Harry sits next to them and gazes lovingly at her daughter.

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family", the couple wrote in their Christmas card.

Take a look at Harry-Meghan's daughter:

According to the photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, the picture was taken during summer at Meghan and Harry’s home in Santa Barbara, California. Notably, he is the same photographer who has been clicking their pictures since they held their engagement ceremony. Sharing the photograph of Meghan Markle's family on Instagram, he wrote, "This is one of those rare and special projects that one is fortunate enough to be a part of. To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour."

Know more about Meghan Markle and her family

Born as Rachel Meghan Markle, Meghan has immense popularity as an American member of the British royal family and actress. She married Prince Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, at St George's Chapel, Windsor in May 2018. In 2020, the couple had announced that they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America. Before moving to a new location, they said they decided to "move on" due to the "unbearable intrusions" and "racist attitudes" of the British media. They have settled in Santa Barbara, California, with their two young children.

Image: Instagram/Alexi Lubomirski