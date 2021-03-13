Meghan Markle's E-mail To KP Regarding Kate Middleton's Crying Claims Revealed; Read More

Meghan Markle's Oprah interview has the world's attention and has gotten everybody talking about the Royal Family of Britain. The Random Encounters actor also spoke about Kate Middleton in the explosive interview and stated that the Palace refused to correct the false story that went around, suggesting that she made Kate cry before her wedding to Prince Harry and that in actuality, it was Kate who made Meghan cry before the big day. Markle's alleged email to the Palace aide about Kate Middleton's crying incident has now been revealed.

Meghan Markle's e-mail to the palace

According to a report by Elle, Meghan Markle in her tell-all interview mentioned that Kate was upset about the flower girl dresses before her wedding with Prince Harry, and that made Meghan cry as it really hurt her feelings. She added that there was no confrontation, and she doesn't think it's fair for her to get into the details because Kate apologized, and Meghan had forgiven her. Now, Harper’s Bazaar revealed an e-mail that mentioned the crying incident that Meghan allegedly sent back in January of last year.

It was also stated that Kensington Palace requested Prince Harry to cosign a statement against an 'offensive' newspaper report stating Prince William constantly bullied the Sussexes before their decision to step away as senior Royals. Meghan responded to this saying that if they are throwing just any statements out there now, then perhaps KP can finally set the record straight about her, about not making Kate cry. The former Suits actor stated that even six or seven months after her wedding, the reverse story of what had actually happened was out in the media and she never wanted to come out with it even though it actually had happened.

The Duchess further said in the interview that she had been naive before her wedding and did not realize what she was marrying into when she joined the royal family. Meghan also went on to call the incident the beginning of real character assassination. The Duchess also came to understand that not only was she not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family.

