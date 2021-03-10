Meghan Markle's Half-sister Shows Evidence To Debunk Claims Made In Tell-all Interview

After the detailed interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with the US Television personality Oprah Winfrey for two hours on Sunday, Winfrey appeared on CBS on Monday to talk about the interview and showed some additional clips that did not broadcast. The clips had the revelations Markle made about her estranged father and half-sister. However, Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle, presented ample proof against some of Megan’s statements and referred to them as false allegations.

According to Fox News, Meghan spoke about Samantha's upcoming tell-all book The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister that prompted her to say she did not know her well. Meghan claimed that she grew up as an only child and it was very hard to 'tell-all' about her if one did not know her well. Speaking about her half-sister Samantha, she said she was 18-19 years old when she last met her and 10 years before that. Meghan also alleged Samantha changed her last name to Markle in her 50s, shortly after she began dating Prince Harry.

Samantha Markle presents evidence to back herself up against Meghan's claims

In the same article, it was revealed that in an interview with Inside Edition, Samantha outright denied her half-sister's claims and brought proof to back herself up. She said she did not know how Meghan could claim she did not know her and she was the only child. She revealed they had photographs of them together over a lifespan and so how can she not know her? Samantha showed photographs of them together at various stages of their respective upbringing and that included Samantha’s college graduation in 2008, which proved Meghan’s claim of not seeing each other in almost two decades wrong.

Speaking about changing her last name, Samantha showed proof that her name has been Markle way before that. She showed a petition for name change dated in 1997 and a college diploma which clearly stated her name as Markle. Samantha said in the interview that "she was a Markle before Meghan was". She added she thought it was weird that Meghan said Samantha only changed her name back when she met Harry and that "Markle" had always been her name.

Samantha concluded the interview by touching upon the allegation that Meghan had suicidal thoughts acting as a senior member of the Royal family and about racism directed at her and her unborn child. She said she had "no sympathy" for Meghan whatsoever. Samantha ended by saying depression was not an excuse to treat people like dishrags and to dispose of them, referencing both to herself and her father, Thomas Markle.

