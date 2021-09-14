Met Gala 2021: Billie Eilish Makes Heads Turn In Environment-friendly Gown At Red Carpet

One of the greatest nights in Fashion, the Met Gala 2021 rolled its red carpet in New York on September 13 after over 18 months of hiatus due to the pandemic. With the theme 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion', many high profiled celebrities uniquely interpreted the theme as the night witnessed a galore of exquisite gowns with a medley of outfits donned to send out strong political messages. One of the celebrities who stole the limelight was the Ocean Eyes singer Billie Eilish whose ensemble is being dubbed as the modern age Marilyn Monroe.

Billie Eilish at Met Gala 2021

The 19-year-old singer graced the red carpet with a custom Oscar de la Renta Hollywood-inspired bodice as she took inspiration from Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly. The young singer turned heads as she strutted down the red carpet and posed for the plethora of cameras on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Her blush ombré train tumbled down the staircase captivated the onlookers as netizens compared Billie with the Hollywood beauty Marilyn Moroe.

Taking to her Instagram, the young singer who also co-chaired the global event, thanked her designers for the exquisite gown. In her post, she revealed that the gown was environment friendly and urged other designers to follow a path of creating environmentally harmless attires. She wrote,

''thank you @oscardelarenta for designing this BEAUTIFUL dress and bringing my ideas and vision to life. it was an honor to wear this dress knowing that going forward oscar de la renta will be completely fur-free!!!! i am beyond thrilled that @fernandogarciam1205 and @tokibunbun and the entire team heard me on this issue, and have now made a change that makes an impact for the greater good, not only for animals but also for our planet and environment too. i’m honored to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter. i urge all designers to do the same.''

More on Billie Eilish's gown

Taking to their Instagram, Oscar de la Renta shared Billie's photos and dished on the details of the gown writing, ''Belle of the ball. Co-Chair of the Met Gala @billieeilish turns heads on the red carpet in a custom tulle corset gown. This red carpet confection features an Old Hollywood-inspired bodice and cascades into a blush ombré skirt and train.''

Image: Twitter/@billieeilish