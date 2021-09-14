Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet: Best Dressed Couples Who Stole The Show

The much-awaited fashionable event Met Gala 2021 with prominent celebrities in attendance was organised in New York. The event witnessed some of the amazing celebrities dressed in their stunning outfits while giving a tough competition to their fellow companions. The theme of the evening reflects the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. From dressing up like princesses to walking the red carpet with their dapper counterparts and making Met Gala debut, here are some best-dressed couples who pulled off their ensemble quite well.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

One of the adorable couples Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello stepped out together for the biggest event of the year. The couple, who have been dating for two years, made their debut as a pair at the prestigious New York City fashion event. The Havana singer wore a purple sparkly crop top and skirt while her partner wore an open leather jacket and black pants. The two embraced each other affectionately while posing for the cameras at the event.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin who is known to nail her Met Gala red carpet look every time was spotted slaying away in a black dress this year. The 24-year-old model wore a black Saint Laurent gown with a structured embellished plunging neckline. She complimented her look with cool black sunglasses which grabbed the attention of all. Hailey was seen walking hand in hand with her singer-husband Justin Bieber. The Baby singer, on the other hand, graced the red carpet with a sleek black tuxedo by La Maison Drew and painted sneakers. The Met Gala evening marked the couple’s first time together as husband and wife after the two had tied the knot in September 2018.

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky

Pop-icon Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made their appearance at the Met Gala 2021 red carpet as a couple. Rihanna who is known for her sartorial dressing sense when it comes to Met Gala wore a dramatic long black ruffle dress with a beanie and Bulgari diamonds. Meanwhile, her partner Rocky nailed a daring colourful, blanket-like ensemble. The couple walked the carpet together looking absolutely in love. The Diamonds singer has been the best dressed at the Met Gala for years, from her pope moment at the 2018 gala to her famous giant her Guo Pei yellow gown with its large train at the 2015 Met Gala, she has always managed to garner attention with her ensembles.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz

Rumoured couple Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz arrived separately at the gala event. Despite being spotted together in NYC over the past few months, the 42-year-old American actor appeared separately at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in a classic tuxedo by Versace. Apart from this, the Magic Mike star rounded out the clean look with a buzzcut hairdo that showcased his chiseled features. This was the first time that the actor was attending Met Gala. On the other hand, Kravitz arrived at the fashionable event in slicked-back hair and a see-through chainmail ensemble by Yves Saint Laurent.

Channing Tatum pulled up to the #MetGala ready 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7OEO2FKSXO — Underrated Af: The Remix (@_TooUnderratedX) September 14, 2021

IMAGE: Instagram/metmuseum/_metgala2021