Met Gala 2021: Twitterati Have A Hilarious Time Keeping Up With Kim Kardashian Memes

The glamourous night at the Super Bowl of fashion event, Met Gala 2021 witnessed a plethora of interpretations of the exhibition's theme 'In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion'. With attendees like Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Lil Nas and many more, the red carpet saw exquisite gowns with a medley of attires donned to send out a political message. Over the years, the global event has served as fodder for memes and this year is no exception with a handful of celebrities stealing the limelight. For Met Gala 2021, Twitterati found their new subject in the form of an obscure pitch-black ensemble donned by the Keeping Up With The Kardashian's star Kim Kardashian. Take a look.

Kim Kardashian at Met Gala 2021

The 40-year-old model graced the red carpet in a pitch-black ensemble created by Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga. The all-black attire, which covered the model from head to toe, consisted of a long train. Kardashian wore the attire with black heels and a high ponytail. As soon as the model graced the red carpet, the internet went haywire with the Met Gala memes galore.

Kim Kardashian Met Gala memes

Kardashian is no stranger to memes on the internet. However, her appearance at the Met Gala 2021, unarguably, took the cake as the netizens could not help but compare her silhouette with several popular fiction characters and hilarious situations. One of the most popular memes to hit the internet was Kardashian's comparison to Harry Potter's death eaters. The user shared a side by side comparison and wrote, ''Kim Kardashian en la met gala or dementor choose your fighter''. Several fans photoshopped Kim in the pictures of the dementors from the movie.

Anime fans hopped on the bandwagon as one user referred to the dress as Shikamaru's Shadow possession from Naruto. In another hilarious meme, the user poked fun at Kim by sharing a picture of her with Kendell Jenner and writing, "Kim: Hey! Kendall: Who Are You? Kim: It's Me . . . Kendall: "Me", Who???[sic]." Another fan raised suspicions over the model's identity as they believed it could be anybody under the black ensemble. They wrote, ''How did they know it was Kim Kardashian under that lol technically it could be anyone #MetGala[sic]."

That time the Kim Kardashian Met Gala #MetGala. have come in #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/rGBYxIpxGg — Vaibhav Bose (@vaibhav_bose) September 14, 2021

I have no clue what Kim Kardashian is doing but I’m really enjoying my time at the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/lmxLsZZo06 — 🇰🇼 HUMBURGER 😼 (@HumbuggHere) September 14, 2021

I wanna who Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are gonna rob after the met gala 😂😂😂 #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/3iVDuDXVng — ☕️🌟 (@hereforteaaaxo) September 14, 2021

(Image: @bosslogic/Twitter)