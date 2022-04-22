Met Gala 2022: Zendaya Confirms Skipping Fashionable Event Due To Professional Commitments

Hollywood's 'biggest fashion night' Met Gala 2022 is just around the corner and frenzied fans have been curiously following their favourite stars to know more about their stunning red carpet appearance. This year, the Met Gala is all set to take place on Monday, May 2, in New York City. However, actor Zendaya confirmed that she would be skipping the red carpet event.

The actor would be skipping the fashionable event for the third consecutive time in a row. According to Page Six, during her recent interaction with Extra, the Euphoria actor confirmed skipping her appearance and revealed that she has professional commitments. Talking about the same, she apologised to her fans and said that she would be working on those dates.

Zendaya to skip Met Gala 2022

Zendaya further added that she has got work and will be shooting for the same. She also added that she will be playing tennis but would be back eventually. In other words, she added that she would be shooting her forthcoming romance drama, Challengers. In the film, the actor will be seen portraying the role of "tennis player turned coach" who forces her husband, Art (Mike Faist), to compete in a tournament on the lower-level professional tennis Challenger circuit against his former best buddy and her former lover (Josh O'Connor).

The annual Met Gala, which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, was cancelled a couple of times amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Dune actor has pledged that she would make up for her absence with better-than-ever red carpet ensembles throughout the year. “I’ll keep delivering in other ways,” she laughed.

As per Page Six, the 25-year-old last stepped upon the Met's stairs in 2019. The Spider-Man: No Way Home fame looked stunning in a "Cinderella" gown that miraculously altered colours, thanks to Fairy Godmother and stylist Law Roach.

This year, the Met Gala would be quite interesting and fascinating as it will witness some of the amazing stars raising their fashion quotient with their outfits. According to Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson would be gracing the event together for the first time as a couple. The source told Hollywood Life that Kim has been invited to the event and she wishes for Pete to accompany her 'as her date'.

(Image: @zendaya/Instagram)