Michael B Jordan All Set To Mark His Directorial Debut With 'Creeds 3': Reports

Actor Michael B Jordan is all set to add another feather to his cap, as it was recently reported that the actor is ‘considering to direct’ the third installment of the much-acclaimed sports drama film series, Creed. A report published in Deadline claims that besides reprising his role in the movie, the actor will also direct the project for MGM Studios. In the previous films, Michael played the role of Adonis.

Michel B Jordan to direct Creed 3

The report further suggests that the makers of the film have arranged for a new creative team, which is aggressively building a promising slate. More so, in February, popular writer Zach Baylin was roped to pen the script for Creed 3. Filmmaker Ryan Coogler had penned and directed the first film of the Creed franchise, while the second film was helmed by Steven Caple Jr. Reportedly, the franchise film is a spin-off of Sylvester Stallone’s popular Rocky film series.

Fans react:

IKr, I am so excited for this project another feather to his cap. We have to say, Michael's performance in the previous Creeds film were beyond amazing. I am waiting for this new thing to start.hope the theatres begin functioning fully before its release, ya https://t.co/VF85D4Fd4F — Arjunkapooristhebest (@Arjunkapoorist1) October 26, 2020

Wish they would have stopped at Creed 2 because Adonis avenged Apollo.



But since this is happening, bringing back Clubber Lang is essential pic.twitter.com/45k2aXOVn6 — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) October 24, 2020

I actually felt like Creed 2 had a perfect ending to the Rocky franchise as a whole, but I'll be down for Creed 3 https://t.co/7sOqq1FMeC — T'Challa Stan (@KhameekJ03) October 24, 2020

All about Creeds

Both a sequel and spin-off to the Rocky film series, the first part of Creeds is directed by Ryan Coogler and written by Coogler and Aaron Covington. In the movie, Michael B Jordan is seen playing the role of Adonis "Donnie" Johnson Creed, Apollo Creed's son, as actor Sylvester Stallone reprises his iconic role of Rocky Balboa. The movie also stars actors like Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Tony Bellew, and Graham McTavish in prominent roles.

Reportedly, the much-acclaimed film was a box office success, as it earned more than $173.6 million worldwide against its $35-40 million production budget. More so, actor Sylvester Stallone was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Creed 2 was released in November 2018.

